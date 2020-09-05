Global  
 

Anti-lockdown protesters gather in London

Video Credit: Reuters Studio
Thousands of protesters gathered in Trafalgar Square in central London on Saturday (September 26) to protest against the British government's recently toughened COVID-19 restrictions.


Thousands in London protest lockdowns and social distancing rules

 Speakers criticized government-imposed restrictions as an overreaction to the pandemic that needlessly restricted the public's human rights and freedom of..
Police colleagues remember officer killed in Croydon [Video]

Tributes have been paid to the "friendly, capable, lovely" police sergeant shot dead in a custody suite in Croydon, south London. Report by Czubalam. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Angelina Jolie donates to 6-year-olds’ lemonade stand raising money for Yemen

 Two young philanthropists in London selling lemonade to raise money for Yemen got a generous contribution from one Hollywood star. Imtiaz Tyab speaks to the pair..
Covid: Thousands gather in London for anti-restrictions protest

 The demonstrators in Trafalgar Square did not appear to be social distancing or wearing masks.
Police warn anti-vax and anti-lockdown protesters to disperse or face arrest [Video]

Police have urged hundreds of protesters to immediately leave an anti-vaccine,anti-lockdown protest in Trafalgar Square or face arrest. The warning cameafter heated clashes between demonstrators and officers during a “Resist AndAct For Freedom” rally on Saturday afternoon. Dozens of officers, includingsome on horseback, were repelled by human blockades with loud cheering andchanting as they tried to make arrests. Scotland Yard said the large crowds ofpeople are “putting themselves and others at risk” just a day after Mayor ofLondon Sadiq Khan warned it is “increasingly likely” restrictions will beneeded to slow the spread of coronavirus in the capital, adding he was“extremely concerned” about the rate of transmission in London.

Arrests made as police disperse Extinction Rebellion protesters in Trafalgar Square [Video]

Protesters have largely dispersed from the Extinction Rebellion gathering inTrafalgar Square, but some were carried or led away by police after theyrefused to move. Other demonstrators applauded as one woman was lifted byofficers outside the National Gallery. Another man in handcuffs was escortedfrom the area by police.

Thousands protest Covid-19 restrictions in central London

London's Metropolitan Police has warned demonstrators to follow social-distancing rules. Police said...
Thousands of anti-mask protesters gather in London and clash with police

Thousands of anti-mask protesters gather in London and clash with police The Met Police began shutting down an anti-coronavirus restrictions protest in London saying crowds...
Protesters demonstrate in London as UK ponders second lockdown

Hundreds of demonstrators protested in London on Saturday (September 19) as the UK was considering a...
44actor

robin monfort Thousands of maskless protesters gather in London for anti-lockdown rally https://t.co/hnEJMJ4kfN 46 seconds ago

MaryOGrady8

Mary O'Grady RT @thejournal_ie: Thousands of protesters have gathered for an anti-lockdown demonstration in central London https://t.co/zaqrgmrgww 9 minutes ago

holywood10

Maurice Sheehan RT @BelfastLive: It comes days after the Executive announced a ban on the mixing of two households indoors https://t.co/Rv2kDDKGhg 10 minutes ago

BelfastLive

Belfast Live It comes days after the Executive announced a ban on the mixing of two households indoors https://t.co/Rv2kDDKGhg 11 minutes ago

Atters68

Mark RT @sanchezberger: 🔴🔴 #BREAKING London: Thousands of anti-lockdown protesters gather in Trafalgar Square under the slogan #WeDoNotConsent h… 15 minutes ago

LizBell99

Liz one of the 3.5% RT @JamieKay22: What a bunch of selfish idiots! Thousands of maskless protesters gather in London for anti-lockdown rally https://t.co/7R… 22 minutes ago

rankstr

Rankstr The Independent: Thousands of maskless protesters gather in London for anti-lockdown rally...… https://t.co/Q3Yb5VdOEx 36 minutes ago

elbon02

david elbon Police attacked the protesters and they have it all on video https://t.co/mIgg7Ify42 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

Scores of police move into Trafalgar Square to break up anti-lockdown protest [Video]

Scuffles broke out today (September 26th) in central London between police and some of the thousands of protesters who gathered to raise their concerns about the measures to curb the..

Thailand protests plaque removed from royal field [Video]

A symbolic plaque installed by protesters on a royal field in Thailand on Sunday has been removed on Monday. The brass disc with an anti-monarchy message was cemented into the ground on the Sanam..

Thai protesters confront police at country's Grand Palace to demand reforms [Video]

Protesters in Thailand marched to the country's Grand Palace where they confronted police before handing over a letter demanding reforms today (September 20). The activists - many of whom had camped..

