Boris Johnson calls for unity amid global pandemic

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he is fully behind Chancellor Rishi Sunak'sCovid-19 plan for workers and is hopeful it will mean more people self-isolateif they have symptoms of the virus. Mr Johnson's comments come during a visitto Northamptonshire Police HQ.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published
Boris Johnson battled the sound of loud thunderclaps as he tried to talk to reporters about the new NHS Covid-19 app during a visit to a police training centre in Northamptonshire. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Boris Johnson chose to visit a police training centre in Northamptonshire today instead of attending his chancellor's major announcement in the House of Commons. Downing Street denied speculation about a rift at the top of Government, insisting there was "absolutely not" a problem between Mr Johnson and Rishi Sunak. The prime minister told reporters that his visit was to talk to police about enforcing new coronavirus rules he laid out on Monday. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
While addressing the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured that India's vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting COVID-19 crisis. "From India's Neighbourhood First Policy to our Act East Policy, as well as idea of security and growth for all in the region, or our views towards the Indo Pacific region, we have always worked for the interests of humankind and not driven by our own self-interests," said PM Modi "India's partnerships are always guided by this very principle. Any gesture of friendship by India towards one country is not directed against any third country," PM Modi added. "Even during these very difficult times of the raging pandemic, the pharmaceutical industry of India has sent essential medicines to more than 150 countries. As the largest vaccine producing country in the world, I want to give one more assurance to the global community today. India's vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting this crisis," Prime Minister further said at UNGA.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) that India never become a burden on world. "When we were strong, we were never a threat to the world, when we were weak, we never become a burden on the world. How long would a country have to wait particularly when the transformational changes happening in that country affect a large part of the world," said PM Modi While addressing the UNGA.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) via video conference in New Delhi. "India is proud of the fact that it is one of the Founding Members of the United Nations. On this historic occasion, I have come to this global platform to share the sentiments of 1.3 billion people of India," said PM Modi. "If we were to make an objective assesment of the performance of UN over the last 75 years, we see several stellar achievements. But at the same time, there are also several instances that point to the need for a serious introspection of the work of the United Nations," PM Modi added.