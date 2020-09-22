Global  
 

Boris Johnson calls for unity amid global pandemic

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the UN General Assembly, calling fornations to come together to overcome the coronavirus pandemic.


Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

"London Calling": U.K. imposes new restrictions to fight second wave of COVID-19

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has imposed new restrictions as the country battles a second wave of the coronavirus. CBS News contributor Simon Bates has..
CBS News
Boris Johnson fully behind Chancellor's coronavirus support for workers [Video]

Boris Johnson fully behind Chancellor's coronavirus support for workers

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he is fully behind Chancellor Rishi Sunak'sCovid-19 plan for workers and is hopeful it will mean more people self-isolateif they have symptoms of the virus. Mr Johnson's comments come during a visitto Northamptonshire Police HQ.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
PM’s NHS app promotion interrupted by loud thunderclaps [Video]

PM's NHS app promotion interrupted by loud thunderclaps

Boris Johnson battled the sound of loud thunderclaps as he tried to talk to reporters about the new NHS Covid-19 app during a visit to a police training centre in Northamptonshire. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN
Boris Johnson visits police as chancellor delivers statement [Video]

Boris Johnson visits police as chancellor delivers statement

Boris Johnson chose to visit a police training centre in Northamptonshire today instead of attending his chancellor's major announcement in the House of Commons. Downing Street denied speculation about a rift at the top of Government, insisting there was "absolutely not" a problem between Mr Johnson and Rishi Sunak. The prime minister told reporters that his visit was to talk to police about enforcing new coronavirus rules he laid out on Monday. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN

United Nations General Assembly Principal organ of the United Nations

India's vaccine will help all humanity in fighting COVID: PM Modi at UNGA [Video]

India's vaccine will help all humanity in fighting COVID: PM Modi at UNGA

While addressing the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured that India's vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting COVID-19 crisis. "From India's Neighbourhood First Policy to our Act East Policy, as well as idea of security and growth for all in the region, or our views towards the Indo Pacific region, we have always worked for the interests of humankind and not driven by our own self-interests," said PM Modi "India's partnerships are always guided by this very principle. Any gesture of friendship by India towards one country is not directed against any third country," PM Modi added. "Even during these very difficult times of the raging pandemic, the pharmaceutical industry of India has sent essential medicines to more than 150 countries. As the largest vaccine producing country in the world, I want to give one more assurance to the global community today. India's vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting this crisis," Prime Minister further said at UNGA.

Credit: ANI
India never become a burden on world: PM Modi at UNGA [Video]

India never become a burden on world: PM Modi at UNGA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) that India never become a burden on world. "When we were strong, we were never a threat to the world, when we were weak, we never become a burden on the world. How long would a country have to wait particularly when the transformational changes happening in that country affect a large part of the world," said PM Modi While addressing the UNGA.

Credit: ANI
PM Modi addresses United Nations General Assembly [Video]

PM Modi addresses United Nations General Assembly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) via video conference in New Delhi. "India is proud of the fact that it is one of the Founding Members of the United Nations. On this historic occasion, I have come to this global platform to share the sentiments of 1.3 billion people of India," said PM Modi. "If we were to make an objective assesment of the performance of UN over the last 75 years, we see several stellar achievements. But at the same time, there are also several instances that point to the need for a serious introspection of the work of the United Nations," PM Modi added.

Credit: ANI

Related news from verified sources

Boris Johnson ‘trashing’ UK reputation on global stage – Nandy

Shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy has accused Boris Johnson of “trashing” the UK’s global...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Boris Johnson has not led us well during coronavirus pandemic, says Starmer

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has stepped up his attacks on Boris Johnson’s handling of the...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


zakmckrakken

Ship of Fools BREAKING: PM that brought us #Brexit calls for unity. Film at 11 "Boris Johnson will tell the UN general assembly… https://t.co/R1VftDmP7g 12 hours ago

Macdhomhnaill2

Peter A MacDonald #SaorAlba RT @CathyMcRorie: Boris Johnson’s bungled coronavirus response could fuel calls for Scottish independence and Irish unification. https://t.… 4 days ago

CathyMcRorie

Kitty Cybernat Boris Johnson’s bungled coronavirus response could fuel calls for Scottish independence and Irish unification.… https://t.co/Xr8CZu90cj 4 days ago


Prime Minister Boris Johnson has a suspected stomach rumble during live televised speech [Video]

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has a suspected stomach rumble during live televised speech

During the prime minister’s televised speech, addressing to the nation and relaying the latest lockdown restrictions. It appears that Boris Johnson may had missed his evening snack as members of the..

Credit: Yahoo News
Timeline of key events since UK was put into lockdown in March [Video]

Timeline of key events since UK was put into lockdown in March

Wednesday marks six months since Prime Minister Boris Johnson put the UK onlockdown and restrictions are tightening again after a rise in Covid-19 cases.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Boris Johnson accused of being 'out of touch' over school testing shortage [Video]

Boris Johnson accused of being 'out of touch' over school testing shortage

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused the Prime Minister of being “out oftouch” with the experiences of parents with school-age children. He alsosuggested the Government had not done enough to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO