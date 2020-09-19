Global  
 

India's vaccine will help all humanity in fighting COVID: PM Modi at UNGA

India's vaccine will help all humanity in fighting COVID: PM Modi at UNGA

India's vaccine will help all humanity in fighting COVID: PM Modi at UNGA

While addressing the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured that India's vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting COVID-19 crisis.

"From India's Neighbourhood First Policy to our Act East Policy, as well as idea of security and growth for all in the region, or our views towards the Indo Pacific region, we have always worked for the interests of humankind and not driven by our own self-interests," said PM Modi "India's partnerships are always guided by this very principle.

Any gesture of friendship by India towards one country is not directed against any third country," PM Modi added.

"Even during these very difficult times of the raging pandemic, the pharmaceutical industry of India has sent essential medicines to more than 150 countries.

As the largest vaccine producing country in the world, I want to give one more assurance to the global community today.

India's vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting this crisis," Prime Minister further said at UNGA.


India never become a burden on world: PM Modi at UNGA

India never become a burden on world: PM Modi at UNGA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) that India never become a burden on world. "When we were strong, we were never a threat to the world, when we were weak, we never become a burden on the world. How long would a country have to wait particularly when the transformational changes happening in that country affect a large part of the world," said PM Modi While addressing the UNGA.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:16Published
India will not hesitate in raising voice against enemies of humanity: PM Modi at UNGA

India will not hesitate in raising voice against enemies of humanity: PM Modi at UNGA

While addressing the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on its 75th anniversary, Prime Minister stated that India will not hesitate in raising its voice against the enemies of humanity, human race and human values. "India will not hesitate in raising its voice against the enemies of humanity, human race and human values - these include terrorism, smuggling of illegal weapons, drugs and money-laundering," PM Modi said. Prime Minister also stressed on India's economic policy at the Assembly. "In the changed circumstances of the post-pandemic era, we are moving forward with the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. A self-reliant India will also be a force multiplier for the global economy," said PM. "Large scale efforts are being made in India to promote women entrepreneurship and leadership. Indian women, today, are biggest beneficiaries of world's largest micro-financing scheme. India is one of those countries where women are provided paid maternity leave of 26 weeks," said Modi. "In India, the rights of transgenders are also being secured through necessary legal reforms," PM Modi added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:08Published
Boris Johnson calls for unity amid global pandemic

Boris Johnson calls for unity amid global pandemic

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the UN General Assembly, calling fornations to come together to overcome the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:40Published

PM Modi makes a strong pitch for UN reforms at his UNGA speech

 In his speech at the United Nations General Assembly, Indian PM Narendra Modi made a strong pitch for reforms at United Nations and assured New Delhi will help..
DNA

PM Modi raises questions on UN's response in combating Covid-19; assures world of India's vaccine production prowess

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday raised questions on the response of the United Nations in combating the Covid-19 pandemic, and assured the global..
IndiaTimes
CRPF organizes fitness camp for sportspersons in Srinagar

CRPF organizes fitness camp for sportspersons in Srinagar

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has organized a fitness camp for sportspersons in Srinagar. The camp has been organized in the amid COVID-19 pandemic with precautions, to get sportspersons back in shape. CRPF has provided basic facilities and infrastructure for the camp. The 21-day camp has been organized with collaboration of an NGO 'Sunrise in Kashmir'. "Due to COVID-19 pandemic we all were staying at home and didn't have any platform for practice. The indoor stadium has also been transfer into COVID facility. We didn't have any equipment to practice, the camp is beneficial for ours physical and mental fitness too," said Munaza Gazi, a Wushu player. "CRPF's Srinagar sector has helped us a lot. We didn't have resources to organize the camp. So they helped us in every possible way," said Afreen Hyder, member of 'Sunrise in Kashmir' NGO. CRPF aims to channelize youth towards sports in the Valley.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:40Published

Navies of India, Japan to hold 3-day mega military exercise from Saturday

 Indian and Japanese navies will hold a three-day mega military exercise beginning Saturday in the North Arabian Sea to further consolidate their operational..
IndiaTimes

India, US share strong interest in rules-based Indo-Pacific region: Biden

 Asserting that India and the US share a strong interest in a rules-based Indo-Pacific region where no country including China threatens, Democratic vice..
IndiaTimes

Concept of Indo-Pacific incorporated India into larger solution: US

 The concept of the Indo-Pacific has incorporated India into the larger solution and the Trump administration is developing new arrangements to coordinate with..
IndiaTimes

India's vaccine production to help humanity in fighting pandemic: PM Modi hails country's COVID-19 response at UNGA

PM Modi further said in India and in "our neighbourhood, we are moving ahead with phase 3 clinical...
DNA - Published

PM Modi raises questions on UN's response in combating Covid-19; assures world of India's vaccine production prowess

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday raised questions on the response of the United Nations in...
IndiaTimes - Published

Ahead of PM Modi's UNGA speech, spotlight on art of 15-minutes pitch

Ahead of India's turn on September 26 at the United Nations General Assembly general debate, this...
Mid-Day - Published


Where is UN in fight against pandemic? asks PM Modi

Where is UN in fight against pandemic? asks PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi questioned United Nations over his role in the fight against the global pandemic COVID-19. While addressing the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) PM Modi said, "Over..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:13Published
Deepika Padukone questioned in drug probe | India tears into Pakistan | Oneindia News

Deepika Padukone questioned in drug probe | India tears into Pakistan | Oneindia News

Stop spreading lies: India tells Pakistan at UN General Assembly; PM Modi to speak at UN General Assembly today, climate change, terrorism on agenda; Fans pay last tribute to SP Balasubrahmanyam at his..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:56Published
Watch: PM Modi's programme at UN General Assembly amid Covid

Watch: PM Modi's programme at UN General Assembly amid Covid

India's Permanent Representative to United Nations TS Tirumurti spoke on the upcoming General Assembly session. Tirumurti said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address will be the highlight of..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:29Published