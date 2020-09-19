India's vaccine will help all humanity in fighting COVID: PM Modi at UNGA
While addressing the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured that India's vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting COVID-19 crisis.
"From India's Neighbourhood First Policy to our Act East Policy, as well as idea of security and growth for all in the region, or our views towards the Indo Pacific region, we have always worked for the interests of humankind and not driven by our own self-interests," said PM Modi "India's partnerships are always guided by this very principle.
Any gesture of friendship by India towards one country is not directed against any third country," PM Modi added.
"Even during these very difficult times of the raging pandemic, the pharmaceutical industry of India has sent essential medicines to more than 150 countries.
As the largest vaccine producing country in the world, I want to give one more assurance to the global community today.
India's vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting this crisis," Prime Minister further said at UNGA.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) that India never become a burden on world. "When we were strong, we were never a threat to the world, when we were weak, we never become a burden on the world. How long would a country have to wait particularly when the transformational changes happening in that country affect a large part of the world," said PM Modi While addressing the UNGA.
While addressing the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on its 75th anniversary, Prime Minister stated that India will not hesitate in raising its voice against the enemies of humanity, human race and human values. "India will not hesitate in raising its voice against the enemies of humanity, human race and human values - these include terrorism, smuggling of illegal weapons, drugs and money-laundering," PM Modi said. Prime Minister also stressed on India's economic policy at the Assembly. "In the changed circumstances of the post-pandemic era, we are moving forward with the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. A self-reliant India will also be a force multiplier for the global economy," said PM. "Large scale efforts are being made in India to promote women entrepreneurship and leadership. Indian women, today, are biggest beneficiaries of world's largest micro-financing scheme. India is one of those countries where women are provided paid maternity leave of 26 weeks," said Modi. "In India, the rights of transgenders are also being secured through necessary legal reforms," PM Modi added.
