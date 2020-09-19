India's vaccine will help all humanity in fighting COVID: PM Modi at UNGA

While addressing the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured that India's vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting COVID-19 crisis.

"From India's Neighbourhood First Policy to our Act East Policy, as well as idea of security and growth for all in the region, or our views towards the Indo Pacific region, we have always worked for the interests of humankind and not driven by our own self-interests," said PM Modi "India's partnerships are always guided by this very principle.

Any gesture of friendship by India towards one country is not directed against any third country," PM Modi added.

"Even during these very difficult times of the raging pandemic, the pharmaceutical industry of India has sent essential medicines to more than 150 countries.

As the largest vaccine producing country in the world, I want to give one more assurance to the global community today.

India's vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting this crisis," Prime Minister further said at UNGA.