Protesters arrested as police shut down anti-lockdown demonstration in London

Several protesters were arrested as police shut down an anti-lockdown demonstration in central London's Trafalgar Square on Saturday (September 26).

Police asked protesters to leave after the risk assessment the organisers had filled out was not complied with.

Sound equipment was also being taken away.

Demonstrators were protesting measures the UK has taken to try and stop the spread of the coronavirus, such as restrictions on groups socialising and mandatory mask-wearing on public transport.

Many at the event claimed the virus was a "hoax".