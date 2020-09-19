Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Protesters arrested as police shut down anti-lockdown demonstration in London

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:11s - Published
Protesters arrested as police shut down anti-lockdown demonstration in London

Protesters arrested as police shut down anti-lockdown demonstration in London

Several protesters were arrested as police shut down an anti-lockdown demonstration in central London's Trafalgar Square on Saturday (September 26).

Police asked protesters to leave after the risk assessment the organisers had filled out was not complied with.

Sound equipment was also being taken away.

Demonstrators were protesting measures the UK has taken to try and stop the spread of the coronavirus, such as restrictions on groups socialising and mandatory mask-wearing on public transport.

Many at the event claimed the virus was a "hoax".


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

UK: Clashes break out between 'anti-vaxxers' and cops in London's Trafalgar Square amid protests over COVID-19 norms

Several British police officers were hurt on Saturday when they ordered thousands of protesters at a...
DNA - Published

Police and protesters clash at anti-vax demonstration

Police and protesters have clashed during a heated anti-vaccination, anti-lockdown demonstration in...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

32 arrested after ‘hostile and violent’ outbreaks at anti-vax protest

More than 30 people have been arrested after violent scuffles between protesters and police at a...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Anti-lockdown protesters gather in London [Video]

Anti-lockdown protesters gather in London

Thousands of protesters gathered in Trafalgar Square in central London on Saturday (September 26) to protest against the British government's recently toughened COVID-19 restrictions.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:45Published
Scores of police move into Trafalgar Square to break up anti-lockdown protest [Video]

Scores of police move into Trafalgar Square to break up anti-lockdown protest

Scuffles broke out today (September 26th) in central London between police and some of the thousands of protesters who gathered to raise their concerns about the measures to curb the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:05Published
Anti-government protesters surround Thai parliament [Video]

Anti-government protesters surround Thai parliament

Anti-government protesters gathered outside the Parliament House in Bangkok, Thailand, this afternoon (September 24). The demonstration came on the same day that King Maha Vajiralongkorn arrived for..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:13Published