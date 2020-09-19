Trump Set To Name SCOTUS Nominee

President Donald Trump is set to announce his third Supreme Court nominee in the Rose Garden.

The President's expected choice of Amy Coney Barrett.

Barrett is a federal appellate judge and Notre Dame professor who was a law clerk for the late Justice Antonin Scalia in the late 1990s.

Political analysts believe Barrett would further shift the balance of the court to the right.

Barrett could hear arguments on a consequential case on health care that will be heard a week after Election Day.