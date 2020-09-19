Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Set To Name SCOTUS Nominee

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:27s - Published
Trump Set To Name SCOTUS Nominee

Trump Set To Name SCOTUS Nominee

President Donald Trump is set to announce his third Supreme Court nominee in the Rose Garden.

The President's expected choice of Amy Coney Barrett.

Barrett is a federal appellate judge and Notre Dame professor who was a law clerk for the late Justice Antonin Scalia in the late 1990s.

Political analysts believe Barrett would further shift the balance of the court to the right.

Barrett could hear arguments on a consequential case on health care that will be heard a week after Election Day.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Trump says he'll name SCOTUS nominee by end of week

President Donald Trump says five women are being vetted to become his nominee for the Supreme Court,...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comNewsmaxCBS News


‘Most Likely A Woman’: Trump Expects To Announce SCOTUS Nominee ‘Next Week’

Trump Expects To Announce SCOTUS Nominee 'Next Week'
Daily Caller - Published

Sen. Cory Gardner commits to confirming Trump's SCOTUS nominee if criteria met

Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., has committed to supporting President Trump's eventual Supreme Court...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •NewsmaxCTV News



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Romney Indicates He Will Support SCOTUS Nominee Vote [Video]

Romney Indicates He Will Support SCOTUS Nominee Vote

Senator Mitt Romney's announcement that he would support President Donald Trump's nomination for a Supreme Court justice likely means that the nomination will be appointed.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published
Romney Will Consider SCOTUS Nominee [Video]

Romney Will Consider SCOTUS Nominee

On Tuesday, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney announced he planned to consider and vote for President Donald Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court. "The historical precedent of election year nominations is that..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:30Published
Will McConnell Win Again? [Video]

Will McConnell Win Again?

President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans are gearing up for a massive confirmation fight. The raging battle is over the replacement for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court. In 2016,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:54Published