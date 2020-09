President Trump to announce Supreme Court nominee

Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 02:17s - Published 5 minutes ago

AMY CONEY BARRETT TO REPLACERUTH BADER GINSBURGON THE SUPREME COURT.THE OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT ISEXPECTED LATER TODAY.IT COMES AMID AN INTENSEELECTION YEAR BETWEEN THECORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK ANDPROTESTS OVER RACIALINEQUALITY.ABC'S CHRISTINE SLOAN HAS MORE.JUSTICE RUTH BADER GINSBURG MADEHISTORY ONE LAST TIMEYESTERDAY - AS THE FIRST WOMANAND FIRST PERSON OFJEWISH FAITH TO LIE IN STATE ATTHE CAPITOLIN AN INTIMATE CEREMONY INSIDESTATUARY HALL - PERSONALTOUCHES TO HONOR THE LIFE OF THEICONIC JUSTICE.HER LOVE OF OPERA MUSICNATS - OPERAAND HER PERSONAL TRAINER OF 20YEARS DOING APUSH-UP TO SAY GOODBYE - AREMINDER OF JUSTICEGINSBURG'S TENACITY IN A LONGFIGHT WITH CANCER.RABBI: "TODAY WE STAND IN SORROW ANDTOMORROW WE THE PEOPLE MUSTCARRYON JUSTICE GINSBURG'S LEGACY.REPUBLICAN AND DEMOCRATIC WOMENIN CONGRESS LINEDTHE STEPS OF THE CAPITOL TO PAYTHEIR FINAL RESPECTS -- BUTHE RARE BIPARTISAN MOMENT QUICKTO PASSPRESIDENT TRUMP EXPECTED TO PICKJUDGE AMY CONEY BARRETTAS HIS NOMINEE TO FILL JUSTICEGINSBURG'S SEAT (POTUS)WE'RE GOING TO BE NAMING THENOMINEE HOPEFULLY WE'LL BE ONTHAT COURT FOR 50 YEARS BEYONDTHERE FOR 50 YEARSTHIS DESPITE A NEW ABC NEWS-WASHINGTON POST POLLFINDING, BY A WIDE MARGIN, MOSTAMERICANS SAY THE WINNEROF THE ELECTION SHOULD FILL THEVACANCY AND A SENATE VOTESHOULD HAPPEN NEXT YEAR.WITH JUST 39 DAYS UNTIL ELECTIONDAY-- PRESIDENT TRUMPCONTINUING TO QUESTION, WITHOUTEVDIENCE, THEINTEGRITY OF THE RESULTS - ANDSTILL NOT SAYING HE WILL COMMITTO A PEACEFUL TRANSFER OF POWER.TRUMP:IT'S GOING TO BE A DISASTER ANDI WANTA SMOOTH BEAUTIFUL TRANSITION.BUT THEY DON'T ADD THE OTHERPART, BUT IT'S GOT TO BE ANHONEST VOTE, AND EVERYBODYKNOWS.

JOE BIDEN MEANWHILETAKING A PAUSE FROM THE CAMPAIGNTRAIL, ALONG WITH HISRUNNINGMATE, KAMALA HARRIS,TO ATTEND THE CEREMONY IN HONOROF JUSTICE GINSBURG.JUSTICE GINSBURG WILL BE LAID TOREST NEXT WEEK IN ARLINGTONNATIONAL CEMETARY NEXT TO HERBELOVED HUSBAND MARTY GINSBURG.CHRISTINE SLOAN, ABC NEWS, NEWYORKDOZENS OF BAKERSFIELD RESIDENTSGATHERED IN