Thousands march through central London demanding end to lockdown

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:46s - Published
Thousands of anti-lockdown protesters marched through central London on Saturday (September 26) demanding an end to lockdown restrictions.

Many at the demonstration believed COVID-19 was a "hoax".

More than a quarter of the UK's population will be facing stricter lockdown rules as new local measures come into effect.

The UK has had over 429,000 cases of the coronavirus.


