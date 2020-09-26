Thousands march through central London demanding end to lockdown
Thousands of anti-lockdown protesters marched through central London on Saturday (September 26) demanding an end to lockdown restrictions.
Many at the demonstration believed COVID-19 was a "hoax".
More than a quarter of the UK's population will be facing stricter lockdown rules as new local measures come into effect.
The UK has had over 429,000 cases of the coronavirus.