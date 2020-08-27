Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sir Ed Davey: We are still the pro-European party

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:16s - Published
Sir Ed Davey: We are still the pro-European party

Sir Ed Davey: We are still the pro-European party

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey says his party still needs to be clearthat they are pro-European.

He says the party needs to push for the closestrelationship possible with European neighbours.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ed Davey Ed Davey Leader of the Liberal Democrats, MP for Kingston & Surbiton

Nuclear power: Suffolk's Sizewell C is too expensive says Ed Davey

 A former Energy Secretary who approved a nuclear plant in 2013 says the "economic case"
BBC News
Sir Ed Davey: Government incompetence has made university coronavirus challenges worse [Video]

Sir Ed Davey: Government incompetence has made university coronavirus challenges worse

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has said the Government's 'incompetence'has made a 'difficult situation worse' regarding students starting universityunder Covid-19 restrictions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published
Sir Ed Davey works a shift in a fish and chip shop in Stockport [Video]

Sir Ed Davey works a shift in a fish and chip shop in Stockport

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey works a 'shift' at Taylor's chip shop inStockport, during the start of his national listening tour. After a series ofdisappointing election results, Sir Ed wants to be the one to turn his partyaround and reconnect with voters.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:32Published
New Lib Dem leader Ed Davey hopes to win back voters [Video]

New Lib Dem leader Ed Davey hopes to win back voters

The new leader of the Liberal Democrats, Ed Davey, says he hopes to win back votes by listening to party members' concerns. He adds the coronavirus pandemic highlighted the need for more understanding and focus on the care sector, which he says has been "betrayed" by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:32Published

Pro-Europeanism Pro-Europeanism political ideology


Liberal Democrats (UK) Liberal Democrats (UK) Liberal political party in the United Kingdom

Bereaved families call for a National Day of Reflection [Video]

Bereaved families call for a National Day of Reflection

End of life charity, Marie Curie is spearheading a campaign to hold a NationalDay of reflection on 23rd March 2021, the first anniversary of the UK goinginto lockdown. At the peak of the pandemic, lockdown and social distancingmeasures saw people unable to attend funerals, even for very close relativesand continuing restrictions mean people have not been able to get the supportthey normally would. Over 10,000 people and a group of cross party MPs,including former Conservative cabinet ministers Esther McVey and StephenCrabb, former Labour Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell, Labour MP and mayor ofSheffield City Region Dan Jarvis, and former Liberal Democrat leader TimFarron, are now backing a charity appeal for a National Day of Reflection, andcalling on the UK Government to show their support too.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:17Published

Tweets about this

RosemaryKirk

Rosemary J K RT @Bulldog665: They still don't get it! Deluded Lib Dem Remainers vow to re-join EU 'at future date' https://t.co/rCsHowRVsj 5 minutes ago

davehil69913096

Dave Hill #BlackLivesMatter🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇫🇴 RT @CrowSaorAlba1: Seeing Ed Davey claiming Scotland belongs to England reminds me of a bunch of Hooray Henriettas in Craignure a couple of… 5 minutes ago

Bulldog665

Bulldog665 #CovidResistance They still don't get it! Deluded Lib Dem Remainers vow to re-join EU 'at future date' https://t.co/rCsHowRVsj 11 minutes ago

SIMON32445788

Chief Stoker 96.5%😉 RT @SugnaNagol: They still don't get it! Deluded Lib Dem Remainers vow to re-join EU 'at future date' https://t.co/rU0KhnXy5O 11 minutes ago

susanmerrywther

Susan Merryweather RT @BrexitHome: They STILL don't get it! Deluded Lib Dem Remainers vow to re-join EU 'at future date' https://t.co/77ACTRIygt 31 minutes ago

gandaron9

Ronald James Wallace They will never get into power in their own right so they can push for whatever they want! Clearly they still can't… https://t.co/OLFm3e7xxY 36 minutes ago

SugnaNagol

Gus Logan They still don't get it! Deluded Lib Dem Remainers vow to re-join EU 'at future date' https://t.co/rU0KhnXy5O 54 minutes ago

Diddydom2

Diddydom® They still don't get it! Deluded Lib Dem Remainers vow to re-join EU 'at future date' https://t.co/x3eq8i8Bbi 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

Sir Ed Davey: Liberal Democrat revival will not be easy [Video]

Sir Ed Davey: Liberal Democrat revival will not be easy

Ed Davey says his party "must change" as he is announced as the new leader ofthe Liberal Democrats. He said "voters don't believe we share their values".

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:32Published
Davey urges Lib Dems to 'wake up and smell the coffee' [Video]

Davey urges Lib Dems to 'wake up and smell the coffee'

The newly elected leader of the Liberal Democrats has urged his party to “wake up and smell the coffee” after a series of disappointing general election results. Sir Ed Davey was announced as the..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:17Published