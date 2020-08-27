Sir Ed Davey: We are still the pro-European party

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey works a 'shift' at Taylor's chip shop inStockport, during the start of his national listening tour. After a series ofdisappointing election results, Sir Ed wants to be the one to turn his partyaround and reconnect with voters.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
The new leader of the Liberal Democrats, Ed Davey, says he hopes to win back votes by listening to party members' concerns.
He adds the coronavirus pandemic highlighted the need for more understanding and focus on the care sector, which he says has been "betrayed" by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
