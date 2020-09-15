Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nadal Targets 13th French Open Title?

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Nadal Targets 13th French Open Title?

Nadal Targets 13th French Open Title?

Rafael Nadal is chasing his 13th French Open title.

Novak Djokovic, the world #1 and a top contender in the tournament, is also a contender for the Open.

Nadal has an unparalleled record at Roland-Garros having won 12 titles in the past 15 years.

Victory in Paris would see him equal Roger Federer's men's record of 20 grand slam singles titles.

Djokovic feels that Nadal is beatable on clay.

"Even though he is the number one favorite, there are players that can win against him there."


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Different French Open, Same Start For Nadal

Different French Open, Same Start For Nadal PARIS: It might be an unusual French Open but claycourt master Rafael Nadal started his quest for a...
WorldNews - Published

News24.com | Rafael Nadal stunned in Rome before French Open title defence

Rafael Nadal warned he knew how to fix his errors before his French Open title defence after crashing...
News24 - Published Also reported by •Zee News


Novak Djokovic wins fifth Italian Open title, sets sight on French Open 2020

Novak Djokovic won his fifth Italian Open title and it moves him clear on the list of Masters 1000...
DNA - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Djokovic targets Federer's records [Video]

Djokovic targets Federer's records

Novak Djokovic say's that he's aiming to beat Roger Federer's Grand Slam and world number one records. Djokovic also said Rafael Nadal is the number one favourite to claim a 13th French..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:15Published