World Tourism Day 2020: How prepared is Kashmir to welcome back tourists amid Covid | Oneindia News

Covid-19 Pandemic has adversely affected the tourism industry across the world.

The Tourism sector has incurred heavy losses in the past 6 months but now the industry is limping back to the new normal under the pandemic as the world unlocks with new protocol in place.

Kashmir's economy is majorly dependent on tourism and now under the unlock phase Kashmir is welcoming back its tourists, giving some hope to those who have been devastated under the Pandemic.

But Kashmir's tourism sector is preparing well with all the measures in place to provide a safe stay to all the tourists and prevent the spread of the virus.

The hoteliers are looking forward to host more tourists in the coming days as we celebrate the World tourism Day.

Not just the hotels but the shops in the valley that have been shut since a long time are now well prepared to provide a safe shopping environment to all their customers.

