Rai edges ahead at Irish Open Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:40s - Published 1 week ago Rai edges ahead at Irish Open Aaron Rai reflects on his third-round 67 at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open and assesses his hopes of registering a second European Tour title. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like Related news from verified sources News24.com | SA's Dean Burmester shares lead at Irish Open South Africa's Dean Burmester and English duo Jordan Smith and Aaron Rai share the lead at the Irish...

News24 - Published 1 week ago





Tweets about this