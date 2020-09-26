Govt working 'urgently' to fix NHS app Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 04:13s - Published 3 minutes ago Govt working 'urgently' to fix NHS app The govt has admitted that around 60,000 COVID-19 tests carried out in England yesterday cannot be linked to the NHS tracing app. 0

