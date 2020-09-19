16 people arrested at central London anti-lockdown demonstrations

Global  
 

Police said 16 people were arrested and nine officers injured during clashesat anti-lockdown demonstrations in central London.

Thousands of people massedin Trafalgar Square on Saturday carrying signs, flags and placards to takepart in a “we do not consent” rally – with none appearing to wear facecoverings or to social distance.

But officers clashed with protesters whenpolice tried to shut the event down because crowds were not complying withsocial-distancing rules.


