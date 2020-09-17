Global  
 

SAD quits NDA over farm Bills

SAD quits NDA over farm Bills

SAD quits NDA over farm Bills

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) ended its alliance with the BJP over disagreement with the contentious new agriculture Bills.

Party president Sukhbir Singh Badal announced the end of the long-term alliance following a meeting of the core committee.

"Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has decided to pull out of BJP-led NDA alliance because of the centre's stubborn refusal to give statutory legislative guarantees to protect assured marketing of farmers crops on MSP and its continued insensitivity to Punjabi and Sikh issues," said Shiromani Akali Dal.


Shiromani Akali Dal quits BJP-led NDA alliance; rift widened over farmers' issues

 Days after party MP Harsimrat Kaur resigned from the cabinet over farm bills, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday decided to quit the Bharatiya Janata..
DNA
Agri reform bills: SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia joins nation-wide protest [Video]

Agri reform bills: SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia joins nation-wide protest

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), General Secretary, Bikram Singh Majithia participated in the nation-wide 'Bharat Bandh' protest in Amritsar against new farm bills. "If there is any misunderstanding between farmers towards the new farm bills, it is duty of government to address the farmers, we had expectation that the matter will be discussed via select committee and farmers' voice will be heard," said Majithia. On September 17, SAD leader and Lok Sabha MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the Union Cabinet, displaying her party's opposition to the bills.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:43Published

Bihar polls: 'Mahagathbandhan' will get due share of seats, says Congress leader Akhilesh Singh [Video]

Bihar polls: 'Mahagathbandhan' will get due share of seats, says Congress leader Akhilesh Singh

Congress leader, Akhilesh Singh commented on seat sharing in grand alliance ahead of Assembly elections in Bihar. "Things are not okay on that side (NDA) also, considering Chirag Paswan's statement. These things will continue as there is certain amount of bitterness during seat sharing. All parties in 'Mahagathbandhan' will get due share of seats, said Akhilesh Singh. He made this statement while replying on Upendra Kushwaha's statement on the seat sharing. The Chief of Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) and former Union Minister, Upendra Kushwaha has said that the RLSP will remain in the grand alliance only if there is a change in the leadership of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).The Election Commission had announced dates for Bihar Assembly elections. The elections in the state will be held in 3 phases on October 28, November 3 and 7 and counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published
Bihar polls: RS Prasad confident of win; Tejashwi says Bihar will throw NDA out [Video]

Bihar polls: RS Prasad confident of win; Tejashwi says Bihar will throw NDA out

Election Commission of India announced dates for Bihar Assembly elections on Friday. Elections in Bihar to take place in three phases starting October 28. Counting of votes to be done on November 10. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said he is confident that NDA government will win in Bihar. Prasad said he is confident that Nitish Kumar will be the chief minister of Bihar. Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said that people of Bihar have decided to vote out Nitish government. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:31Published

Bengal leader Rahul Sinha unhappy after being left out of BJP s new national team

 "For the last 40 years, I have been associated with the party. Today, I have been rewarded by the party, which decided to drop me to pave way for leaders who..
IndiaTimes

Congress no-confidence motion against Yediyurappa govt defeated

 The no-confidence motion moved by the opposition Congress against the BJP government in Karnataka led by chief minister B S Yediyurappa was defeated by voice..
IndiaTimes

Farmers protest with human skull, Delhi-Noida road blocked l Latest updates [Video]

Farmers protest with human skull, Delhi-Noida road blocked l Latest updates

Farmers intensified their protests across the country on Friday. Several roads were blocked by the protesting farmers. Farmers in Uttar Pradesh occupied the streets and several political parties joined the protests. Congress workers, AAP, Samajwadi Party workers joined protesting farmers. Delhi-Noida border was blocked due to the protest. Farmers in Tamil Nadu’s Trichy were seen protesting with skulls and chains. Farmers sat outside the collector’s office. Protest intensified in Punjab as farmers gathered in large numbers. Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal, along with Harsimrat Kaur Badal, was seen holding a tractor rally. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 06:10Published
'Not the NDA of old': Will Sukhbir Badal's SAD snap BJP ties? | On The Record [Video]

'Not the NDA of old': Will Sukhbir Badal's SAD snap BJP ties? | On The Record

Amid massive uproar by opposition members, the Rajya Sabha on September 20 passed the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. As ties with the BJP have come under strain over the issue, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is yet to decide on the continuation of the National Democratic Alliance. In the latest episode of On The Record, Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury speaks to Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal. Badal says, “First of all, Akali Dal is the founder member of NDA. It was created by my father , who was one of the main players. We have always fought the Congress because of what they've done to the Sikh community of Punjab. But the issue is, the NDA at the moment is very different from the NDA 10 years back or 7 years back.” Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 09:57Published

Communal harmony still prevails in J-K's Mattan village [Video]

Communal harmony still prevails in J-K's Mattan village

The symbol of communal harmony between different sects is still alive in South Kashmir's Mattan village. In the three localities of Seer Hamdan, Srigufwara, and Mattan village of Anantnag district, brotherhood among Hindus, Muslims, and Sikhs is intact even now. Mattan is one of the famous villages of Anantnag that depicts the age old and rich cultural past of Kashmir in the shape of brotherhood among locals. Before the 90s, a large population of Pandits and Sikh communities were living with Muslims and the village was a unique example of brotherhood and a symbol of communal harmony for many. However, in the 90s, a number of Pandit families left the Valley and migrated to Jammu and other places of the country due to the insurgency.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 05:06Published
'In Imran Khan's Naya Pakistan, you may not return home': India at UNHRC [Video]

'In Imran Khan's Naya Pakistan, you may not return home': India at UNHRC

India accused Pakistan of spreading 'imposturous political propaganda'. India exercised Right of Reply at the 45th Session of Human Rights Council. "Yet again, though we are not surprised, Pakistan has twice chosen to divert the attention of the Council with its imposturous political propaganda full of disinformation and gratuitous references about India's internal matters today," said Senthil Kumar, First Secretary, Permanent Mission of India to UN. Earlier, members of Sikhs community staged protest outside Pakistan Embassy in New Delhi against 'abduction and forced conversion of Sikh girls in Pakistan'. MEA summoned a senior official of Pakistan High Commission on the issue and lodged a strong protest with the official over the incident. The ministry also issued a note verbale to Islamabad strongly raising its concerns over the matter.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:12Published

