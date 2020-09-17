SAD quits NDA over farm Bills

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) ended its alliance with the BJP over disagreement with the contentious new agriculture Bills.

Party president Sukhbir Singh Badal announced the end of the long-term alliance following a meeting of the core committee.

"Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has decided to pull out of BJP-led NDA alliance because of the centre's stubborn refusal to give statutory legislative guarantees to protect assured marketing of farmers crops on MSP and its continued insensitivity to Punjabi and Sikh issues," said Shiromani Akali Dal.