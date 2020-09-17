SAD quits NDA over farm Bills

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) ended its alliance with the BJP over disagreement with the contentious new agriculture Bills.
Party president Sukhbir Singh Badal announced the end of the long-term alliance following a meeting of the core committee.
"Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has decided to pull out of BJP-led NDA alliance because of the centre's stubborn refusal to give statutory legislative guarantees to protect assured marketing of farmers crops on MSP and its continued insensitivity to Punjabi and Sikh issues," said Shiromani Akali Dal.
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal visited Golden Temple in Amritsar on October 01. Badal led Kisan March rally from here today. The march, which also began from Sri Damdama Sahib at Talwandi Sabo and Sri Keshgarh Sahib at Anandpur Sahib and will conclude in Mohali. Sukhbir Singh Badal, "We'll give a memorandum to the Governor, with a request to Centre and President that Parliament session should be called again and Farm Laws be taken back."
In a twist weeks ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, the Lok Janshakti Party decided to contest the polls alone, instead of being part of the National Democratic Alliance. The announcement was made after a meeting chaired by LJP chief Chirag Paswan. On the same day, Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda met party leaders from Bihar. To specify that the LJP has a grouse with the Janata Dal (United), and not the BJP, the LJP parliamentary board asked legislators to strengthen PM Modi. LJP's Ram Vilas Paswan is currently Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister in the Union Cabinet. LJP had been demanding 42 seats to contest as a part of the NDA coalition. The party is likely to field candidates on 143 of the 243 total seats now. Bihar votes on October 28, November 3 and 7, and results will be declared on November 10. Watch the full video for more.
Compounding alliance troubles for the Bharatiya Janata Party, a leader of the Lok Janshakti Party said that Chirag Paswan is the outfit's Chief Ministerial face for Bihar. The comment was made weeks before the state goes to polls. LJP is a constituent of the National Democratic Alliance which is currently in power in the state. The other members are BJP and the Janata Dal (United), and they have already declared that incumbent CM Nitish Kumar will continue to lead the alliance in the state. The NDA is yet to conclude seat-sharing talks, as well. Bihar will vote in 3 phases to choose MLAs to the 243-seat Assembly. Voting will be held on October 28, November 3 and 7 in the shadow of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Results of the elections will be announced by the Election Commission on November 10, 2020.
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi during a 'Kisan Bachao Rally' in Patiala came down heavy on BJP-led government over battle against COVID-19. Gandhi said, "Today ask any shopkeeper, any businessmen that what happened due to GST, they will say that we are destroyed, we got ruined and even today they don't know how to file GST. PM Narendra Modi just wants to benefit 2-3 big businessmen of our country through demonetization, GST and COVID." While commenting on government's plan of action towards corona, Rahul said, "He said we will win the battle against COVID-19 in 22 days. Have 22 days passed? If we were to win this battle in that much time then why are we wearing masks today and hiding our faces?"
Ahead of Bihar assembly polls, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan on October 05 said that our 'Bihar First, Bihari First' vision document is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Adding on it, he said, "There was no discussion on the number of seats with BJP." He said, "Our 'Bihar First, Bihari First' vision document is inspired by PM Modi. I've always insisted that this vision document should be incorporated. The people of Bihar and I've no faith in CM's 'Saat Nischay-II'...There was no discussion on the number of seats with BJP." LJP on Oct 04 announced to go solo in the ensuing assembly elections in Bihar. The Bihar assembly polls will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3, and November 7, and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.
The Shiromani Akali Dal has launched three ‘kisan marches’ against the farm laws framed by the government. SAD Chief Sukhbir Badal paid obeisance at the Golden Temple before launching one of the march. They are demanding that the farm laws be withdrawn. They will hand over a memorandum against the farm laws to Punjab Governor. Last week, the SAD had announced to part ways with the NDA, the third major party to walk out of the BJP-led coalition in the last couple of years. On September 17, Harsimrat Kaur Badal had quit the Union Cabinet after the SAD chief had strongly opposed the bills in Lok Sabha and said that the bills will be detrimental to the interests of farmers. Meanwhile, farmer groups continued their protests and ‘rail roko’ agitations in different parts of Punjab. Protests by farmers against the new laws have been ongoing for the past few days over that passage of three laws - The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.Watch the full video for all the details.
The symbol of communal harmony between different sects is still alive in South Kashmir's Mattan village. In the three localities of Seer Hamdan, Srigufwara, and Mattan village of Anantnag district, brotherhood among Hindus, Muslims, and Sikhs is intact even now. Mattan is one of the famous villages of Anantnag that depicts the age old and rich cultural past of Kashmir in the shape of brotherhood among locals. Before the 90s, a large population of Pandits and Sikh communities were living with Muslims and the village was a unique example of brotherhood and a symbol of communal harmony for many. However, in the 90s, a number of Pandit families left the Valley and migrated to Jammu and other places of the country due to the insurgency.
