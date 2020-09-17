Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

SAD quits NDA over farm Bills

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:25s - Published
SAD quits NDA over farm Bills

SAD quits NDA over farm Bills

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) ended its alliance with the BJP over disagreement with the contentious new agriculture Bills.

Party president Sukhbir Singh Badal announced the end of the long-term alliance following a meeting of the core committee.

"Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has decided to pull out of BJP-led NDA alliance because of the centre's stubborn refusal to give statutory legislative guarantees to protect assured marketing of farmers crops on MSP and its continued insensitivity to Punjabi and Sikh issues," said Shiromani Akali Dal.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Shiromani Akali Dal Shiromani Akali Dal Political party in India

Buzz of YSRC joining NDA as Jagan set to meet Modi

 BJP, sources said, wants YSRC to join the NDA as the exits of Shiv Sena earlier this year and the Shiromani Akali Dal last month have brought down the NDA's..
IndiaTimes

SAD leaders Sukhbir Badal, Harsimrat, briefly detained while marching to meet Punjab guv over farm laws

 SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, his wife and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Prem Singh Chandumajra and other senior Akali leaders were detained by..
IndiaTimes

SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal detained for protest over Farm Bills

 The police resorted to lathi-charge and used water cannons to disperse SAD workers during Kisan March against the Farm bills.
DNA

Congress has space for people to express concerns, BJP has none: Kapil Sibal

 Taking a dig at the BJP over its oldest ally Shiromani Akali Dal breaking ties with it on the farm bills issue, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Thursday..
IndiaTimes
Sukhbir Badal leads Kisan March against farm laws from Golden Temple [Video]

Sukhbir Badal leads Kisan March against farm laws from Golden Temple

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal visited Golden Temple in Amritsar on October 01. Badal led Kisan March rally from here today. The march, which also began from Sri Damdama Sahib at Talwandi Sabo and Sri Keshgarh Sahib at Anandpur Sahib and will conclude in Mohali. Sukhbir Singh Badal, "We'll give a memorandum to the Governor, with a request to Centre and President that Parliament session should be called again and Farm Laws be taken back."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:36Published

National Democratic Alliance National Democratic Alliance Coalition of right wing Indian political parties

Chirag Paswan hits out at JD(U), says BJP-LJP will form govt in Bihar

 A day after walking out of the NDA in Bihar targeting Nitish Kumar, LJP president Chirag Paswan appealed to people against voting for Kumar's JD(U) and claimed..
IndiaTimes
Bihar polls twist: LJP won't contest in alliance with BJP-JDU over seat tussle [Video]

Bihar polls twist: LJP won't contest in alliance with BJP-JDU over seat tussle

In a twist weeks ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, the Lok Janshakti Party decided to contest the polls alone, instead of being part of the National Democratic Alliance. The announcement was made after a meeting chaired by LJP chief Chirag Paswan. On the same day, Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda met party leaders from Bihar. To specify that the LJP has a grouse with the Janata Dal (United), and not the BJP, the LJP parliamentary board asked legislators to strengthen PM Modi. LJP's Ram Vilas Paswan is currently Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister in the Union Cabinet. LJP had been demanding 42 seats to contest as a part of the NDA coalition. The party is likely to field candidates on 143 of the 243 total seats now. Bihar votes on October 28, November 3 and 7, and results will be declared on November 10. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:01Published

LJP is likely to stay with NDA: Ramdas Athawale

 "Chirag Paswan is the son of Ram Vilas Paswan, who is also a minister in the Central government as well. I feel that he is likely to continue with the NDA..
IndiaTimes
Fresh ally trouble for BJP? LJP leader says Chirag Paswan CM face | Bihar polls [Video]

Fresh ally trouble for BJP? LJP leader says Chirag Paswan CM face | Bihar polls

Compounding alliance troubles for the Bharatiya Janata Party, a leader of the Lok Janshakti Party said that Chirag Paswan is the outfit's Chief Ministerial face for Bihar. The comment was made weeks before the state goes to polls. LJP is a constituent of the National Democratic Alliance which is currently in power in the state. The other members are BJP and the Janata Dal (United), and they have already declared that incumbent CM Nitish Kumar will continue to lead the alliance in the state. The NDA is yet to conclude seat-sharing talks, as well. Bihar will vote in 3 phases to choose MLAs to the 243-seat Assembly. Voting will be held on October 28, November 3 and 7 in the shadow of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Results of the elections will be announced by the Election Commission on November 10, 2020.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:27Published

Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

Rahul Gandhi came down heavy on BJP over COVID-19 management [Video]

Rahul Gandhi came down heavy on BJP over COVID-19 management

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi during a 'Kisan Bachao Rally' in Patiala came down heavy on BJP-led government over battle against COVID-19. Gandhi said, "Today ask any shopkeeper, any businessmen that what happened due to GST, they will say that we are destroyed, we got ruined and even today they don't know how to file GST. PM Narendra Modi just wants to benefit 2-3 big businessmen of our country through demonetization, GST and COVID." While commenting on government's plan of action towards corona, Rahul said, "He said we will win the battle against COVID-19 in 22 days. Have 22 days passed? If we were to win this battle in that much time then why are we wearing masks today and hiding our faces?"

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:21Published

BJP's opponents trying to lay foundation for caste, communal riots with international funding: Yogi Adityanath

 While interacting with party workers via video conferencing here, Yogi said, "Our opponents are conspiring against us by trying to lay a foundation for caste and..
IndiaTimes
There was no discussion on number of seats with BJP: Chirag Paswan [Video]

There was no discussion on number of seats with BJP: Chirag Paswan

Ahead of Bihar assembly polls, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan on October 05 said that our 'Bihar First, Bihari First' vision document is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Adding on it, he said, "There was no discussion on the number of seats with BJP." He said, "Our 'Bihar First, Bihari First' vision document is inspired by PM Modi. I've always insisted that this vision document should be incorporated. The people of Bihar and I've no faith in CM's 'Saat Nischay-II'...There was no discussion on the number of seats with BJP." LJP on Oct 04 announced to go solo in the ensuing assembly elections in Bihar. The Bihar assembly polls will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3, and November 7, and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:14Published

Sukhbir Singh Badal Sukhbir Singh Badal Indian politician

Watch: Sukhbir Badal begins ‘Kisan March’ after praying at Golden Temple [Video]

Watch: Sukhbir Badal begins ‘Kisan March’ after praying at Golden Temple

The Shiromani Akali Dal has launched three ‘kisan marches’ against the farm laws framed by the government. SAD Chief Sukhbir Badal paid obeisance at the Golden Temple before launching one of the march. They are demanding that the farm laws be withdrawn. They will hand over a memorandum against the farm laws to Punjab Governor. Last week, the SAD had announced to part ways with the NDA, the third major party to walk out of the BJP-led coalition in the last couple of years. On September 17, Harsimrat Kaur Badal had quit the Union Cabinet after the SAD chief had strongly opposed the bills in Lok Sabha and said that the bills will be detrimental to the interests of farmers. Meanwhile, farmer groups continued their protests and ‘rail roko’ agitations in different parts of Punjab. Protests by farmers against the new laws have been ongoing for the past few days over that passage of three laws - The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:31Published

Political party Organization that seeks to influence government policy and actions


Sikhs Sikhs Members of the Sikh religion

SAD walks out of NDA alliance

 Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) oldest ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) walked out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coalition in protest against the..
IndiaTimes
Communal harmony still prevails in J-K's Mattan village [Video]

Communal harmony still prevails in J-K's Mattan village

The symbol of communal harmony between different sects is still alive in South Kashmir's Mattan village. In the three localities of Seer Hamdan, Srigufwara, and Mattan village of Anantnag district, brotherhood among Hindus, Muslims, and Sikhs is intact even now. Mattan is one of the famous villages of Anantnag that depicts the age old and rich cultural past of Kashmir in the shape of brotherhood among locals. Before the 90s, a large population of Pandits and Sikh communities were living with Muslims and the village was a unique example of brotherhood and a symbol of communal harmony for many. However, in the 90s, a number of Pandit families left the Valley and migrated to Jammu and other places of the country due to the insurgency.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 05:06Published

Related news from verified sources

Akali Dal to hold 'chakka jam' in Punjab on September 25

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), an NDA ally, on Tuesday announced to undertake 'chakka jam' for three...
Mid-Day - Published

Farm bills: SAD to take a call on NDA alliance


IndiaTimes - Published

SAD ready to make any sacrifice for farmers, will decide on continuing in NDA later: Sukhbir

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will decide on whether to remain in the ruling NDA or not in a meeting...
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this

aarunisingh

aaruni singh RT @JebiMather: One Wicket Down for Modi. Punjab's Akali Dal Quits BJP-Led Alliance Over Controversial Farm Bills - NDTV https://t.co/G… 4 days ago

DKY23254509

DKY RT @ndtv: Union Minister Harsimrat Badal Quits Over Centre's New Bills For Farmers https://t.co/xrapgI0jbT #HarsimratKaurBadal https://t.c… 5 days ago

Ateev_Anand

अतीव आनंद RT @Rudra_Aksh27: Shiromani Akali Dal quits NDA over farm bills, says party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal. Earlier Harsimrat Kaur Badal of SAD… 1 week ago

HanifShaik19

Hanif Shaik WPI RT @ndtv: Punjab's Akali Dal Quits BJP-Led Alliance Over Controversial Farm Bills Read more here : https://t.co/8BBwtgIzoy #AkaliDal http… 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

BJP loses oldest ally Akali Dal amid farmer protests against reform bills [Video]

BJP loses oldest ally Akali Dal amid farmer protests against reform bills

The Shiromani Akali Dal has quit the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the farm Bills issue, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal announced Saturday night. He made the announcement after holding..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:25Published
'Not the NDA of old': Will Sukhbir Badal's SAD snap BJP ties? | On The Record [Video]

'Not the NDA of old': Will Sukhbir Badal's SAD snap BJP ties? | On The Record

Amid massive uproar by opposition members, the Rajya Sabha on September 20 passed the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 09:57Published
Farm bills: Anil Vij lashes out at opposition parties, alleges them of 'misleading people' [Video]

Farm bills: Anil Vij lashes out at opposition parties, alleges them of 'misleading people'

While commenting on the Farm Bills, Leader of Opposition in Bihar Legislative Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav said, "The agriculture bills recently passed in Lok Sabha is against farmers and now we can see..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:17Published