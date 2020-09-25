Global  
 

Florida Governor Lifts All Pandemic-Related Restrictions On Restaurants, Businesses

Despite the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Florida, it's all systems go for restaurants and businesses in the Sunshine State.

Florida Gov.

Ron DeSantis on Friday announced that all restaurants and small businesses statewide can reopen and operate at full capacity.

According to Business Insider, DeSantis also nullified all fines levied against anyone refusing to wear masks.

We're not closing anything going forward.


