[NFA] Demonstrators took to the streets in several U.S. cities on Friday evening to protest the death Breonna Taylor, as her family demanded the release of evidence presented to a grand jury that decided against charging police officers with her death.

Breonna Taylor's death has gained increasing international attention after Wednesday's announcement that no officers would be indicted for her death.

State and local officials have planned ahead, expecting this weekend's round of protests to continue to intensify.

Lists claiming to spell out what is true about the Breonna Taylor case are not entirely right. We rate a viral meme with 7 claims to be partly false.

Louisville braced for a second night of unrest on Thursday after two policemen were shot and wounded...

Hundreds of protesters gathered in downtown Louisville Friday for another night of protests to honor...

SEATTLE — The decision to not prosecute the officers involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor...