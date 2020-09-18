BJP loses oldest ally Akali Dal amid farmer protests against reform bills

The Shiromani Akali Dal has quit the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the farm Bills issue, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal announced Saturday night.

He made the announcement after holding a core committee meeting of the party here.

“The highest decision-making body of the Shiromani Akali Dal core committee at its emergency meeting here tonight decided unanimously to pull out of the BJP -led NDA alliance,” he said.

