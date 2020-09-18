BJP loses oldest ally Akali Dal amid farmer protests against reform bills

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) ended its alliance with the BJP over disagreement with the contentious new agriculture Bills. Party president Sukhbir Singh Badal announced the end of the long-term alliance following a meeting of the core committee. "Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has decided to pull out of BJP-led NDA alliance because of the centre's stubborn refusal to give statutory legislative guarantees to protect assured marketing of farmers crops on MSP and its continued insensitivity to Punjabi and Sikh issues," said Shiromani Akali Dal.
Farmers intensified their protests across the country on Friday. Several roads were blocked by the protesting farmers. Farmers in Uttar Pradesh occupied the streets and several political parties joined the protests. Congress workers, AAP, Samajwadi Party workers joined protesting farmers. Delhi-Noida border was blocked due to the protest. Farmers in Tamil Nadu’s Trichy were seen protesting with skulls and chains. Farmers sat outside the collector’s office. Protest intensified in Punjab as farmers gathered in large numbers. Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal, along with Harsimrat Kaur Badal, was seen holding a tractor rally. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:10Published
Congress leader, Akhilesh Singh commented on seat sharing in grand alliance ahead of Assembly elections in Bihar. "Things are not okay on that side (NDA) also, considering Chirag Paswan's statement. These things will continue as there is certain amount of bitterness during seat sharing. All parties in 'Mahagathbandhan' will get due share of seats, said Akhilesh Singh. He made this statement while replying on Upendra Kushwaha's statement on the seat sharing. The Chief of Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) and former Union Minister, Upendra Kushwaha has said that the RLSP will remain in the grand alliance only if there is a change in the leadership of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).The Election Commission had announced dates for Bihar Assembly elections. The elections in the state will be held in 3 phases on October 28, November 3 and 7 and counting of votes will take place on November 10.
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), General Secretary, Bikram Singh Majithia participated in the nation-wide 'Bharat Bandh' protest in Amritsar against new farm bills. "If there is any misunderstanding between..