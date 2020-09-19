Cop: I Was Shot! Other Cops: Um, You Shot Yourself

Louisiana police officer John Goulart Jr. said he was ambushed and shot while on duty last weekend.

But now, Newser reports the 25-year-old officer has been arrested because local authorities say he staged the whole thing.

The Pineville Police Department officer first told fellow officers he'd been getting out of his car in a shopping center close to midnight on Sunday when gunfire rang out.