Cop: I Was Shot! Other Cops: Um, You Shot Yourself

Four of seven former eBay Inc. employees are to plead guilty for their participation in tormenting a Massachusetts couple. According to Newser, the couple ran an online newsletter critical of the auction website. Federal prosecutors say the group's campaign of intimidation included sending live spiders and cockroaches to the couple's home. They also sent a funeral wreath and a bloody pig mask to the home, as well as pornographic magazines with the husband’s name on them.
Kentucky state representative Robert Goforth's political career is in shambles, and Democrats are urging his ouster. The Republican was indicted by a grand jury Friday on one count of first-degree strangulation and one count of assault in the fourth degree. Newser reports Goforth was arrested and released on bail in April after a woman told police he had hit her and strangled her with an ethernet cable. In 2019, Goforth helped pass a law to make it easier to prosecute strangulation as a felony.
A Florida man is facing felony charges after ramming a 13-year-old girl in the face with a flagpole. According to Newser, the 73-year-old did so while demonstrating his support of President Donald Trump. It began when Norbert Logsdon and his fellow demonstrators began flipping off passing cars.
Law enforcement officials are looking for the person or people who sent a poison-filled package to US President Donald Trump. According to Newser, the package never even made it as far as the White House mailroom. It was flagged at an off-site sorting facility. The package contained ricin. It's a toxic compound made from castor beans that can be fatal if inhaled or ingested. Ricin has appeared in political terror schemes before, in the US and elsewhere.