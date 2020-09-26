Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lampard: Two points dropped

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:55s - Published
Lampard: Two points dropped

Lampard: Two points dropped

Frank Lampard said it was two points dropped by his side, despite coming from 3-0 down to earn a draw against West Brom.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Lampard bemoans ‘lack of urgency’ after Chelsea drop points at West Brom

Frank Lampard insisted it was two points dropped for Chelsea, despite them staging a dramatic...
Team Talk - Published


Tweets about this

Ijatkmrlnzm

Roscoe RT @NizaarKinsella: Lampard blaming it on 'pure mistakes' today in his SkySports interview. 'Two points dropped.' Marcos and Thiago named (… 2 minutes ago

aidenbimson

Aiden RT @TomLane94: Lampard is bang on... we dropped two points! Not having this “happy with a point” bollocks! 3 minutes ago

EmperorKLIPH

GoonAffiliate RT @ExpectedChelsea: This certainly feels like two points dropped more than a point gained, and most of it is down to Lampard. Chelsea cou… 5 minutes ago

KurniawanHerdi

Herdi kurniawan RT @Arrizabalager: Frank Lampard: “It’s two points dropped.” https://t.co/EfY9CvDEBk 5 minutes ago

siresimon

Si RT @Tactical_Times: Hypothetically, say James starts 30 league games and is responsible for 8-10 goals and a number of points dropped. Do w… 8 minutes ago

evilbluebird

Lynn Hamer Lampard: Two points dropped https://t.co/GDVXRK5RUf via @NewsNowUK 9 minutes ago

1879strollers

Mike Bob Beard #wbache Lampard feeing that was 2 points dropped. They equalised in 3rd minute of injury time. Or does he feel he… https://t.co/XO9JPAqehJ 11 minutes ago

TobyNoakesFJ

𝑻𝒐𝒃𝒚 Cliché but 2 points dropped rather than a point gained. Played well after the switch to a 4-3-3. Not sure why Lamp… https://t.co/osslUKtosH 15 minutes ago