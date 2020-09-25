'You Get A Holiday!' Trump Talks Up 'Platinum Plan' For Black Americans

President Donald Trump made another attempt to appeal to black Americans on Friday, less than two months before the general election.

CNN reports Trump's plan expands on existing economic-related initiatives the President established in his first term.

The proposals include prosecuting the Ku Klux Klan and Antifa as terrorist organizations and making Juneteenth a federal holiday.

At an event in Atlanta on Friday, Trump dubbed the effort the Black Economic Empowerment 'Platinum Plan.'

Trump also claimed Democratic opponent Joe Biden 'inflicted' damage on the Black community over the last 47 years Biden has spent working in Washington.