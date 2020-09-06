Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rochester taps first female police chief after Prude death

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:44s - Published
Rochester taps first female police chief after Prude death

Rochester taps first female police chief after Prude death

[NFA] GRAPHIC WARNING: The mayor of Rochester, New York named the city's first female police chief on Saturday, weeks after firing the previous chief amid protests over the death of a Black man in police custody.

Colette Luke has the latest.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren named the city's first female police chief on Saturday, weeks after firing the previous chief amid protests over the death of a Black man in police custody.

Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan, a top official at the Rochester Housing Authority who previously served as a city police officer for more than 20 years, takes over as interim head of the police department on Oct.

14th.

The mayor fired the last chief, La'Ron Singletary, on Sept.

14 as racial justice demonstrations boiled over the department's handling of the asphyxiation death in March of 41-year-old Daniel Prude, who was having a psychotic episode when he was arrested.

Video footage, released by Prude's family, showed officers using a mesh hood and pinning him to the pavement, in a scene reminiscent of George Floyd's May 25 death in Minneapolis police custody.

Warren suspended without pay for 30 days two city officials amid questions about a possible cover-up of the events around Prude's death, and has called for a federal investigation into whether Prude's civil rights were violated.

Seven Rochester police officers involved in the arrest were suspended on Sept.

3.

The medical examiner ruled Prude's death a homicide by asphyxiation, with the drug PCP a contributing factor.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rochester, New York Rochester, New York City in Western New York

Rochester Mayor appoints new interim police chief

 Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren appointed a new interim police chief on Saturday. Cynthia Herriot-Sullivan will become the interim chief of the department on..
USATODAY.com

First Black woman named interim police chief in Rochester following death of Daniel Prude

 Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan, a former police lieutenant, is currently deputy executive director at the Rochester Housing Authority.
USATODAY.com
Louisville anti-racism protesters defy curfew [Video]

Louisville anti-racism protesters defy curfew

[NFA] Demonstrators decried a grand jury decision not to charge three officers for killing Breonna Taylor, marching through the streets of Louisville despite a curfew. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:02Published

Prude instance of prim behaviour or talk

Rochester PD officials resign after Prude death [Video]

Rochester PD officials resign after Prude death

[NFA] Rochester, New York's police chief abruptly resigned on Tuesday along with his command staff, saying there had been a "mischaracterization and politicization" of his actions following the death of Daniel Prude in police custody. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:12Published

Killing of Daniel Prude Killing of Daniel Prude Death by asphyxia of a civilian in police custody in Rochester, New York

New York AG Says She'll Release Police Body Cam Video Early in Excessive Force Cases

 New York's Attorney General is indignant local authorities in the Daniel Prude and other cases have kept body cam video under wraps for months, and she's..
TMZ.com

Shooting in Rochester Leaves 2 Dead and Over a Dozen Injured

 The violence was the latest trouble for a city where law enforcement has come under scrutiny over the suffocation death of Daniel Prude, a Black man, in police..
NYTimes.com

New York (state) New York (state) State in the northeastern United States

U.S. records over 7 million COVID-19 cases [Video]

U.S. records over 7 million COVID-19 cases

The number of novel coronavirus cases in the United States topped 7 million - more than 20% of the world's total - as Midwest states reported spikes in COVID-19 infections in September, according to a Reuters tally. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:45Published

Small New York hamlet named Swastika keeps name, despite complaint

 The rural upstate New York hamlet of Swastika is keeping its name, despite a complaint that it symbolises the hate and intolerance of the Nazi regime.The..
New Zealand Herald
NY setting up task force to review vaccine safety [Video]

NY setting up task force to review vaccine safety

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Thursday said he doesn't "trust the federal government's opinion" on a safe COVID-19 vaccine so New York State will set up a task force to conduct an independent review.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:13Published
Eric Trump Must Be Deposed [Video]

Eric Trump Must Be Deposed

On Wednesday, a New York state judge ruled that Eric Trump must sit to be deposed by the state attorney general's office by October 7. The investigation was into the the Trump Organization. Eric had requested the interviewed be delayed after the presidential election, according to the attorney general's office. Eric Trump is the executive vice president of the Trump Organization. He had proposed the deposition take place after the November 3 election.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Lovely Warren Lovely Warren American politician

Sunday protests remain mostly calm after nightfall [Video]

Sunday protests remain mostly calm after nightfall

Protests continued Sunday night across the United States but the flare-ups in violence and police clashes were largely absent, though 15 protesters were arrested in Portland. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:28Published
Rochester will use elders to stop unrest: Mayor [Video]

Rochester will use elders to stop unrest: Mayor

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren announced on Sunday that the city will use church elders who will serve as a buffer between protestors outraged over Daniel Prude's death and the police.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:23Published

Related news from verified sources

First Black woman named interim police chief in Rochester following death of Daniel Prude

Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan, a former police lieutenant, is currently deputy executive director at the...
USATODAY.com - Published

Rochester Mayor Names First Woman To Lead Police Department After Daniel Prude’s Death

Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan, who retired from the department in 2009 as a lieutenant, will become the...
CBS 2 - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com


Rochester's police response to Daniel Prude protests cost city nearly $1.4M in overtime

Rochester Police Department’s response to the civil unrest involving the death of Daniel Prude has...
FOXNews.com - Published


Tweets about this

apbweb

American Police Beat Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan appointed as first female interim chief at Rochester Police https://t.co/dvD4CQhcii 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Rochester Mayor Appoints First African-American Woman Police Chief [Video]

Rochester Mayor Appoints First African-American Woman Police Chief

The mayor of Rochester, New York, has tapped an African-American woman to become the new interim city police chief. Mayor Lovely Warren said Saturday Cynthia Herriot-Sullivan will bring a "fresh..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:34Published
Chinese prisoner on death row in Indonesia escapes by digging tunnel from his cell [Video]

Chinese prisoner on death row in Indonesia escapes by digging tunnel from his cell

A Chinese prisoner on death row in Indonesia escaped through a sewer by digging a tunnel from his jail cell. Convicted meth smuggler Chai Changpan broke out of Tangerang Prison in Banten province on..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:31Published
N.Y. AG James Promises To Expedite Release Of Police Body Cam Footage [Video]

N.Y. AG James Promises To Expedite Release Of Police Body Cam Footage

The announcement follows Daniel Prude's fatal encounter with Rochester police in March. CBSN New York's Hazel Sanchez reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:01Published