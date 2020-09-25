Global  
 

Gov. DeSantis on Phase 3: Restaurants can operate at full capacity

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:46s - Published
From St.

Petersburg, DeSantis said that restaurants and other businesses may operate immediately at full capacity.


Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantis 46th governor of Florida

U.S. soars past 7 million COVID-19 cases as some states relax restrictions

 "We're going to be able to host a Super Bowl in February," said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said. "We expect to do a full Super Bowl."
CBS News

Eye Opener: Trump expected to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

 President Trump is expected to choose Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court. Also, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis..
CBS News

Florida lifts all coronavirus restaurant restrictions statewide

 "There will not be limitations," Governor Ron DeSantis said Friday.
CBS News
Gov. DeSantis announces Phase 3 of reopening Florida: Restaurants can operate at full capacity [Video]

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:01Published

Florida Gov. DeSantis lifted all restrictions on restaurants and small businesses as the coronavirus continues to spread

The order ensures all restaurants and small businesses in the state can operate at full capacity and...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •NPR


Gov. Ron DeSantis Moves Florida Into Phase 3, Restaurants Can Open At Full Capacity

'Every business has a right to operate'
Daily Caller - Published Also reported by •VOA News



Florida Governor Lifts All Pandemic-Related Restrictions On Restaurants, Businesses [Video]

Florida Governor Lifts All Pandemic-Related Restrictions On Restaurants, Businesses

Despite the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Florida, it's all systems go for restaurants and businesses in the Sunshine State. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday announced that all restaurants and..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published
Treasure Coast business reacts to governor's Phase Three plan for reopening [Video]

Treasure Coast business reacts to governor's Phase Three plan for reopening

Treasure Coast businesses are reacting to the lifting of capacity restrictions made by Governor DeSantis Friday.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:26Published
Florida now in Phase 3 effective Friday [Video]

Florida now in Phase 3 effective Friday

Restaurants across the state can now operate at 50 percent or higher.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:53Published