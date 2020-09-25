Gov. DeSantis on Phase 3: Restaurants can operate at full capacity ABC Action News - Duration: 01:46s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:46s - Published Gov. DeSantis on Phase 3: Restaurants can operate at full capacity From St. Petersburg, DeSantis said that restaurants and other businesses may operate immediately at full capacity. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Ivan Padrón RT @RepGregSteube: Florida is moving to Phase 3 of reopening and all restaurants may now operate at full capacity with no restrictions. R… 2 hours ago The_Cats_from_Ulthar RT @greennomad61: 100 deaths/day #Florida .@RonDeSantisFL announced Phase 3 "Allows restaurants across the state to immediately reopen at… 2 hours ago Barrie RT @jaxdotcom: The Phase 3 order lifts COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants, allows theme parks to operate at full capacity and removes any… 2 hours ago Krasnov 🔌 100 deaths/day #Florida .@RonDeSantisFL announced Phase 3 "Allows restaurants across the state to immediately reop… https://t.co/GYlqtXywab 2 hours ago Spectrum Bay News 9 ICYMI — Restaurants will be able to operate without restrictions after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Florida was ente… https://t.co/38sEifuE3Y 3 hours ago