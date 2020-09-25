Gov. DeSantis on Phase 3: Restaurants can operate at full capacity
From St.
Petersburg, DeSantis said that restaurants and other businesses may operate immediately at full capacity.
Florida Governor Lifts All Pandemic-Related Restrictions On Restaurants, BusinessesDespite the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Florida, it's all systems go for restaurants and businesses in the Sunshine State.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday announced that all restaurants and..
Treasure Coast business reacts to governor's Phase Three plan for reopeningTreasure Coast businesses are reacting to the lifting of capacity restrictions made by Governor DeSantis Friday.
Florida now in Phase 3 effective FridayRestaurants across the state can now operate at 50 percent or higher.