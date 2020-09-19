Global  
 

Woman thrown to the ground as police officers scrap with anti-lockdown protesters in Trafalgar Square, London

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 04:41s - Published
Extended footage of violence among police and demonstrators as thousands gathered in London's Trafalgar Square today (September 26) in protest at Boris Johnson's COVID-19 measures.

Police drew batons and several officers and protesters were injured in the melee.

The ‘We Do Not Consent’ rally called for a challenge to the Coronavirus Act 2020.


