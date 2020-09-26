TDFN, Austin East at Brainerd

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 3 minutes ago

Brainerd at home tonight against austin east, and the panthers breaking out both barrels against the road runners.

Start of the second quarter, snap to kadarius price he gets in for the touchdown to make it 20-0.

Panthers go for two.

Bad snap.

Allen ware scoops it up.

And he's going to make it in there for the deuce.

So it's 22-0.

Next panthers series, and xiyeer lattimore pulls up for the pass.

He can thrown on the run, as he hits samuel taylor for the touchdown it's 28-0.

Let's go for two.

Snap goes to ware, and he adds another two points for brainerd to make it 30-0.

Brainerd added another touchdown before the half, and check out the two-point conversion.

Wild snap.

But remember, the panthers brought out both barrels.

Diamond bates scoops it up.

And he's going to get an offensive scoop and score for two.

It's 38-0.

Final brained wins 60-0