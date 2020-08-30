A quiet main street this weekend.

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 3 weeks ago

In remsen.

And as new channel two's gary liberatore shows us, with today's beautiful weather, many traveled to main street to check out some ways peolpe kept the spirit of the festival alive.

(gary liberatore, news channel 2) .

None tc : 13:06 "well this is the last weekend of september here and check this out the views are amazing.

Along main street is a totally different feel without the barn fest but the spirit of the barn fest is still here."

Tc : 10:22 "i see a lot of oranges and reds today..."

But not many people....turning off of route 12 onto main street in remsen... (tamara wright, remsen resident) tc : 54:20 "i grew up in remsen so ive been there like every single year since i was born and did you ever think they would be a year without it?

No i didnt its still weird its very strange not having barn festival this year."

But that didn't stop some from checking out main street to see what it had to offer.... tc : 50:30 "today i have some long island cheese pumpkins, butternut squash in, green and red tomatoes... from the farmer's market outside the library... (erin corrigan, manager, remsen farmers market) tc : 46:57 "a lot people in town dont have cars and this is a great day to have fresh vegetables and things likthat at there..."

(mary swift, floyd resident) tc : 05:44 definitely different& usually youre walking through here and your head and elbows and shoulders with people but once i heard the chowder was going to be here i had to come."

Some vendors and food trucks set up shop outside the soda fountain restauant on main street all to raise money for breast cancer research.

(dottie greene, vendor from forestport) tc : 10:40 "i missgy but im going tcatch it online."

Yes, this year's festival has gone virtual...and now many are looking toward next year!

Tc : 03:21 "we're very optimistic that were going to have it next year and i pray that thats the case."

But this year's festival isn't over yet!

(gary liberatore, news channel 2) tc : 57:58 "well this year its four days instead of two.

You can shop online 24 hours a day right through monday the 28th.

In remsen, garyliberatore, news channel 2."?> if you would like to check out all 65 vendors plus many musicians...you can log on to the virtual remsen barn festival of the arts.

Just head to virtualbarnfest.co m we also have a direct link to the site...on our website, wktv.com.

