Lightning prepare for Game 5 of the Stanly Cup Final

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:57s - Published
The Tampa Bay Lightning can close out the Stanley Cup Finals with a win tonight against the Dallas Stars.


Tampa Bay Lightning beat Dallas Stars after overtime penalty to Stars captain Jamie Benn

 Tampa Bay defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk scored a power play goal in overtime as the Lightning took a commanding 3-1 lead in the Stanley Cup Final.
Tampa Bay Lightning get goal from Steven Stamkos as they beat Dallas Stars in Game 3

 The Tampa Bay Lightning got another big performance from their stars in their Game 3 win, including a goal from returning captain Steven Stamkos.
Dallas Stars top Tampa Bay Lightning for 1-0 lead in Stanley Cup Final

 Dallas' Joel Hanley, Jamie Oleksiak and Joel Kiviranta scored in the first two periods and the Stars survived the Lightning's third-period surge.
The Lightning avoided what could have been a disappointing collapse in Tampa Bay's 3-2 win in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Lightning book ticket to Stanley Cup final after OT win knocks out Islanders

Anthony Cirelli scored in overtime to send the Tampa Bay Lightning to the Stanley Cup Final with a...
Preview: Lightning get another shot to eliminate Islanders in Thursday's Game 6

Preview: Lightning get another shot to eliminate Islanders in Thursday's Game 6 Nikita Kucherov and the Tampa Bay Lightning will look to advance to the Stanley Cup Final by beating...
Tampa Bay is in a hockey frenzy as the Lightning begin the Stanley Cup Final against the Dallas Stars.

