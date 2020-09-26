Global  
 

Overtime, Sept. 26 - Pt. 2

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
Highlights include Soddy Daisy at Ooltewah, McMinn Co.

At Bearden, Tyner at Alcoa, Austin East at Brainerd

Soddy daisy and ooltewah staggered into their annual showdown with losing records.

However, a win over one of your arch-rivals can certainly perk up your season.

Fearless leader dutch terry with his son rowan on senior night.

=== quarterback fisher perry showing off for senior night... 27 yard touchdown.

7-0 owls.

=== trojans quarterback isaac barnes with a pass in traffic, and it"s intercepted by bryce rucker!!!

Taken down at the 10 yard line === perry makes them pay for that... keeps it for the owls second touchdown.

14-0.

=== perry spreading the wealth in the next quarter... hands off to running back christian doty.

21-0 at half.

Ooltewah gets the win on senior night, defeating the trojans 27-7.

Mcminn county up in bearden country this week... the cherokees defense is solid in this game.

Senior will harris chase down the quarterback to end the bulldogs drive.

=== now on offense... quarterback jayden miller finds his way into the endzone for the score.

Mcminn county up 28-0 at that point.

=== later in the 3rd quarter... handoff to running back jalen hunt who out runs the defense to the endzone another cherokees touchdown.

Mcminn county is 5-0 they win 42-0.

Loudon 41 polk co 7 east ridge at signal canceled due to positive test tyner battled big, bad alcoa, hoping to avoid becoming another tornadoes shut-out victim.

Alcoa already has three shut-outs this season.

And the good news tyner scored.

It's just too bad alcoa was a scoring machine.

With the tornadoes up 49-7 in the second half.

This is itty salter running for alcoa, and he's running hard.

Plowing through guys for a first down.

Alcoa at the goal line, and it's salter again.

He pops in for the score.

It's now 56-7 no mercy from alcoa even with the mercy rule.

Here comes itty salter again.

He sure isn't itty bitty.

He busts through for another touchdown.

All alcoa all night as they win it 63-7.

Brainerd at home tonight against austin east, and the panthers breaking out both barrels against the road runners.

Start of the second quarter, snap to kadarius price he gets in for the touchdown to make it 20-0.

Panthers go for two.

Bad snap.

Allen ware scoops it up.

And he's going to make it in there for the deuce.

So it's 22-0.

Next panthers series, and xiyeer lattimore pulls up for the pass.

He can thrown on the run, as he hits samuel taylor for the touchdown it's 28-0.

Let's go for two.

Snap goes to ware, and he adds another two points for brainerd to make it 30-0.

Brainerd added another touchdown before the half, and check out the two-point conversion.

Wild snap.

But remember, the panthers brought out both barrels.

Diamond bates scoops it up.

And he's going to get an offensive scoop and score for two.

It's 38-0.

Final brained wins 60-0 gibbs 27 rhea county 34 walker valley 47 cumberland county 7 what would a football game be without the flips, chants, and dances from the cheerleaders?

It would be a lot quieter, that's for sure.

Here are the week's loudest and proudest.

Chattanooga christian beat




