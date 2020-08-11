KCPD officer shoots man near Swope Parkway

A Kansas City, Missouri, police officer shot a man in the area of East 63rd Street and Swope Parkway.



Related videos from verified sources Cincinnati PD: Officer shoots man in Colerain Township



A Cincinnati police officer shot a person near 2400 Compton Road Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 01:32 Published on August 12, 2020 Secret Service Officer Shoots Armed Man Near White House



A man and a U.S. Secret Service officer were taken to a D.C. hospital following a shooting near the White House Monday evening, the agency said. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:28 Published on August 11, 2020