India have 110 PPE manufacturers, producing over 5 lakh per day: Harsh Vardhan

While addressing at the 79th Foundation Day of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) in the national capital on September 26, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan spoke on COVID-19 pandemic.

He said, "Now we have 110 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) manufacturers in India, producing over 5 lakh per day." "States who used to cry about not getting adequate number of PPEs, now say they don't have place to keep them when we talk about sending PPEs," Health and Family Welfare Minister added.


