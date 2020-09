Young pianist with cerebral palsy plays 100 songs to raise money for his school Video Credit: In The Know Money - Duration: 00:54s - Published 1 day ago Young pianist with cerebral palsy plays 100 songs to raise money for his school This boy with cerebral palsy is raising money for his school by playing 100 songs on the piano. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Andrei Morales Young pianist with cerebral palsy plays 100 songs to raise money for his school https://t.co/XTu68e3eMP via @YahooNews 5 hours ago