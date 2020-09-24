IPL Match 09 Preview | KXIP vs RR | Dream 11 predictions Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:17s - Published 7 minutes ago IPL Match 09 Preview | KXIP vs RR | Dream 11 predictions Kings XI Punjab will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in the ninth match of the Indian Premier League in Sharjah on Sunday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this IPL Bot RT @cricketnmore: . @cricketnmore EXCLUSIVE - Preview With @anilkumble1074 Here's What KXIP's Head Coach @anilkumble1074 Has To Say Ahead… 31 seconds ago CRICKETNMORE . @cricketnmore EXCLUSIVE - Preview With @anilkumble1074 Here's What KXIP's Head Coach @anilkumble1074 Has To Say… https://t.co/GgcAYhzJW9 37 seconds ago Cricarea Match Preview And DreamXI Prediction 👇👇👇 https://t.co/6h9XZSUsw4 #IPL2020 #ipl2020schedule #RRvKXIP #IPL13… https://t.co/K6AWLuFRqa 32 minutes ago Sportzpari IPL 2020: RR vs KXIP Match Preview, Dream11 Team Prediction, Venue, Pitch Report & More #RRvKXIP https://t.co/HfwWGz5VAW 43 minutes ago raushan RR v KXIP, Sharjah: Match #09, preview and Dream 11 https://t.co/3JoBkMOEIG 1 hour ago IPL Bot RT @ReadScoops: IPL 2020 Match 9 - Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab RR vs KXIP betting preview: https://t.co/eaogSmmoY5 #Cricket #Bett… 1 hour ago Read Scoops IPL 2020 Match 9 - Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab RR vs KXIP betting preview: https://t.co/eaogSmmoY5… https://t.co/eB3cjDrIrg 1 hour ago Naftee IPL 2020, RR vs KXIP preview: High-octane match on cards at Sharjah- SHASS faculty members offer research-based per… https://t.co/xbJkVfPdVD 1 hour ago