'Justice For Breonna' March Held In Hollywood



In Hollywood on Saturday, dozens of people gathered for a "Justice for Breonna" demonstration in honor of Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed by Kentucky police. Participants marched down Highland.. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:11 Published 3 hours ago

BLM Group Gathers At Capitol For Breonna Taylor; Another Protest Planned For Saturday Evening



A group of Black Lives Matter protesters from Manteca marched around the California State Capitol in downtown Sacramento on Saturday morning as a result of the Breonna Taylor grand jury decision., and.. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 01:01 Published 3 hours ago