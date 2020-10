Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff in Papillion

Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 02:11s - Published 6 days ago

AND DOUG EMHOFFWERE ON THECAMPAIGN TRAIL FORTHEIR SPOUSES -- JOEBIDEN AND KAMALAHARRIS.BOTH MADE A STOP INPAPILLION TO TALK WITHLOCAL VETERANS ANDMILITARY FAMILIES...SAYING THEY WOULDTAKE BACK WHAT THEYHEARD -- TO THECANDIDATES.3 NEWS NOWREPORTER JESSIKAEDISON SHOWS USWHAT LOCAL MILITARYFAMILIES SAID WERETHEIR BIGGESTCONCERNS AHEAD OFTHE PRESIDENTIALELECTION ..."THERE'S SO MANY THINGSTHAT WE'RE GOINGTHROUGH, THAT NOBODYREALLY KNOWS UNLESSYOU'RE IN THAT MOMENTAND IN THOSE SITUATIONSWITH US.." ON SATURDAYMORNING, MILITARYFAMILIES HAD THEOPPORTUNITY TALK WITHJILL BIDEN AND DOUGEMHOFF, WHO WERE INTHE OMAHA AREAREPRESENTING THEIRSPOUSES.WHILE SERVING ASSECOND LADY, BIDENWORKED WITH MICHELLEOBAMA ON THE "JOININGFORCES" PROJECT, WHICHWORKED TO ADDRESSISSUES WITH EMPLOYMENT,EDUCATION ANDHEALTHCARE IN THEMILITARY.

NOW, ALONGSIDEEMHOFF, SHE IS LOOKINGTO CONTINUE THATWORK, TAKING THE TIMETO HEAR FROM VETERANSAND MILITARY SPOUSESABOUT WHAT STILL NEEDSTO BE DONE."THE NEED TO KNOW HOWTHE VETERANS SEE IT.THEY NEED TO KNOW,ESPECIALLY IF THEY FEELIT'S A DEFICIENCY." KAYCEEGRENINGER WHO'SHUSBAND IS CURRENTLYON ACTIVE DUTY, SAYSTHAT FOR HER AND HERNEIGHBORS AT OFFUTT AIRFORCE BASE, EVEN BASICNEEDS AREN'T BEING MET."I ALSO WANTED TO TALKABOUT FOOD INSECURITY.WHEN YOU HAVE MILITARYFAMILIES THAT DON'TEVEN KNOW WHERE THEFOOD IS COMING FROM.WHERE THEY'RE GOING TOPAY THEIR BILLS OR FEEDTHEIR CHILDREN OR GOWITHOUT COMPLETELY,THERE'S A PROBLEM."ANOTHER CONCERNBROUGHT UP BY MANY INTHE ROUNDTABLE, WASACCESS TO HEALTHCARE.WHILE SOME SAID THELOCAL V-A OFFERS STATEOF THE ART HEALTHCARE,OTHERS SAY ACTUALLYGETTING THAT CARE CANTAKE MONTHS SOMETIMES."I WOULD LOVE TO SEE APSYCHIATRIST FOR SOMESUICIDAL IDEATIONS ANDTHINGS LIKE THAT, AND IT TOOK TWOMONTHS FOR ME TO GETTHERE.AND THIS IS NOTHYPERBOLE, IT WAS TWOMONTHS WHERE I HAD TOSURVIVE." BIDEN AND EMHOFF SAYTHEY WOULD BE TAKINGTHESE CONCERNS BACK TOTHEIR SPOUSES."THERE'S A LOT WE HAVETO DO.BUT I HOPE YOU FEEL ANDI HOPE YOU KNOW THAT ABIDEN/HARRISADMINISTRATION, WILLHAVE YOUR BACKS LIKEYOU'VE ALWAYS HADOURS." REPORTING INPAPILIION, JESSIKA EIDSON,3 NEWS NOW.AND THE R-N-C