Auburn and Alabama Football Highlights!

With a full slate of s-e-c games wrapped up -- let's check back in with waay 31's max cohan he has has a recap of today's action.

In their 29-13 victory today auburn trailed kentucky in first downs, offensive yards and time of possession -- but they still won and coach gus malzahn said it gave them a good feel for where they stand.

Gus malzahn - auburn head coach "lot of things to work on, but i really think our team has a lot of potential, and we beat a good football team today, so hats off to kentucky."

Auburn's home opener got off to a quick start with both the wildcats and tigers getting on the board in the first quarter.

Auburn held an 8-7 lead into the half -- thanks in part to a pick-six which got called back on a penalty but the play -- which malzahn called the biggest of the game -- still prevented kentucky from scoring.

The tigers would force three turnovers -- allowing none on their side.

Quarterback bo nix threw for 233 yards and three touchdowns, with seth williams hauling in six catches for 112 yards and two scores.

Nix said its a connection they've been working to improve.

Bo nix - auburn quarterback "this off season, we've just practiced and practiced.

We've got a bunch of connections a bunch of throws and catches together and obviously that kind of came in clutch today."

Aside from the measurable statistics, coach malzahn said the crowd -- specifically the students -- played a part in the win.

"it was extremely loud, specifically in the fourth quarter.

You know, we didn't really know what to expect, but they made a big difference."

And over in missouri the alabama crimson tide kicked off its season against mizzu.

With a seven point lead in the first mac jones fires one downfield where jaylen waddle is there to haul it in for a huge bama gain.

Well be seeing more of waddle in just a moment.

Now in the second quarter -- jones hits waddle again -- only one man to beat and the dive in for six.

Putting the crimson tide up by three scores.

And if you thought you'd seen the last of waddle think again -- at the end of the second quarter jones hits his man on another long pass -- doulbe coverage can't stop this connection.

Waddle would finish the game with 134 yards on 8 catches as alabama defeats mizzou 38-19.

There's your final score -- the crimson tide hosts texas a&m at home next weekend while auburn will face off against georgia on the road.

