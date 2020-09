Trump car parade attracts thousands in KC Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:41s - Published 5 minutes ago Trump car parade attracts thousands in KC Thousands of people gathered Saturday afternoon outside the National WWI Museum and Memorial for a ride along supporting President Donald Trump. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend CONTINUE THEINVESTIGATION.THOUSANDS OF PEOPLEIN KANSAS CITY SPENTTHE DAY RALLYING FORPRESIDENT TRUMP.THEY SPENT HOURSDRIVING THROUGH TOWN,PROUDLY WAVING SIGNSAND FLAGS FROM THEIRCARS.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER MCKENZIENELSON TALKED TO FOLKSABOUT WHY THEY JOINEDTODAY'S RIDE.KRISTI TOUSLEE - TRUMPSUPPORTER"I am here to support DonaldTrump our President, Trump2020."THOUSANDS WHO FELTTHE SAME - GATHERED ATTHE LIBERTY MEMORIALSATURDAY AFTERNOON.LISA LANDIS - TRUMPSUPPORTER"I just wanted to supportTrump, I wanted to come to arally, I've wanted to seeTrump, but this is the nextbest thing."LISA THELEN - TRUMPSUPPORTER"When they announced it washere, we weren't going to missit for the world."IN AN EVENT PLANNED ONFACEBOOK -PEOPLE FROM ALL OVERSHOWED UP FOR THE SOCALLED 'TRUMP VEHICLEPARADE.'JORDAN RIGI - TRUMPSUPPORTER"I'm from Topeka, Kansas andI saw on my Facebook thatthere was a Trump paradegoing on and I decided thatnothing better to do thansupport our President, showhim the respect he deservesand rally with a bunch ofpeople that also support himas well."Kansas City POLICE TOLD 41ACTION NEWS IT WASMORE OF A 'RIDE'THROUGH TOWN AS THEORGANIZERS DID NOTHAVE A PERMIT FOR APARADE.OFFICERS DIRECTED CARSFROM THE MEMORIAL TOTHEIR ROUTE DOWN MainStreet.TOUSLEE"I'm not surprised, but I'msurprised you know, I didn'tthink there would be this manypeople, but I knew there wouldbe a lot of people."AS CARS MADE THEIR WAYTO THE PLAZA -THEY WERE MET BYPROTESTERS WHO WERESTAGED AT THE MILLCREEK FOUNTAIN.NANCY HAMMOND - TRUMPSUPPORTER"People have their freedom tonot like Trump, and we havethe freedom to like Trump."THE RIDE LASTED NEARLY3 HOURS, CLEARING OUTOF THE PLAZA AREAAROUND 6 P.M.IN Kansas City, MCKENZIENELSON, 41 ACTION NEWS.ACCORDING TO KANSASCITY POLICE, 7 PEOPLEWERE ARRESTED DURINGTHE RIDE ALONG....SOMEFOR DISO





You Might Like

Tweets about this mconnelly Trump car parade attracts thousands https://t.co/13wAw12PXQ via @YouTube @ananavarro THIS IS WHAT A CAR PARADE LOOKS LIKE. 1 hour ago Barbara Wallen KC Trump car parade attracts thousands https://t.co/lK6d30aJjT via @YouTube 1 hour ago

Related videos from verified sources KC Trump car parade attracts thousands



Thousands of people gathered Saturday afternoon outside the National WWI Museum and Memorial for a ride along supporting President Donald Trump. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 01:44 Published 5 hours ago Trump car parade attracts thousands



Thousands of people gathered Saturday afternoon outside the National WWI Museum and Memorial for a ride along supporting President Donald Trump. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 01:46 Published 5 hours ago Thousands expected for 'Trump Vehicle Parade' Saturday in KC



Thousands of President Trump's supporters are expected to meet Saturday afternoon near the Liberty Memorial Tower for "a parade" through the streets of Kansas City, Missouri, according to an event.. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 01:39 Published 1 day ago