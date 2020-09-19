Global  
 

UK drinkers take party to the street after pubs close at 10 pm

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 04:01s - Published
Large crowds of drinkers danced and sang in the streets of York in the UK on Saturday (September 26th) night after pubs closed at 10 pm due to new measures aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

Footage showed scores of people failing to observe social distancing as they partied away on Swinegate.

"Police arrived on the scene but the singing continued," said the filmer.




