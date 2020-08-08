KKR vs SRH Review and RR vs KXIP Preview on Battleground T20

Kolkata Knight Riders brought their campaign back on track with a 7-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

SRH captain David Warner opted to bat first but his team could manage to post only 142 runs in the face of some tight bowling by KKR.

Manish Pandey top scored with 51 runs.

KKR's chase was anchored by opener Shubman Gill, who scored an unbeaten 70.

In Today’s contest, Rajasthan Royals will take on Kings XI Punjab.

Two in form teams coming off big wins.

RR have got Jos Buttler ready to play his first match of the season.

