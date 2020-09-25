IPL 2020: Former cricketer CM Deepak predicts who will win, KXIP or RR | Oneindia News

Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab will both aim to continue their winning run when they lock horns with each other in 9th match of IPL 2020 in Sharjah on Sunday.

Former cricketer CM Deepak predicts predicts winning team in the match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals.

He says that It's a heavy weight clash between Rajasthan Royals and Kings 11 Punjab.

Rajasthan Royals will be better off in this match because it has Jos Butler.

Kings XI Punjab have won one of their two games so far this season.

Rajasthan Royals opened their IPL 2020 campaign with a victory against Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah #IPL2020 #IndianPremierLeague #RRVsKXIP