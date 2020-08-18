Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Viral This Week: Anushka Sharma Lashes Out At Sunil Gavaskar, Karan Johar Issues Statement

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:31s - Published
Viral This Week: Anushka Sharma Lashes Out At Sunil Gavaskar, Karan Johar Issues Statement

Viral This Week: Anushka Sharma Lashes Out At Sunil Gavaskar, Karan Johar Issues Statement

Anushka Sharma lashed out at cricketer Sunil Gavaskar after he joked about Virat Kohli losing an IPL match because of her.

The actress penned a note about being tired of dragged into cricket and related debates.

On the other hand, Karan Johar issued a statement about his 2019 party being dragged into the drugs debate.

See more viral posts of the week.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sunil Gavaskar Sunil Gavaskar Indian cricketer


Karan Johar Karan Johar Indian film director, producer, screenwriter and television host

‘NCB forced me to implicate Karan Johar’: Arrested producer Kshitij Prasad [Video]

‘NCB forced me to implicate Karan Johar’: Arrested producer Kshitij Prasad

Kshitij Prasad, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with the drug probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case has made a big allegation. Reports suggest the producer told a court that he was forced by the NCB to implicate Karan Johar. Prasad told c Mumbai court that the NCB had harassed and blackmailed him into giving a statement and said he was subjected to third degree and ill treatment by the agency. The producer further alleged that NCB had picked up two of his friends who were also forced to make statement against him. He His lawyer also alleged that his statement was not recorded as per his narration and language. The producer has been remanded to custody till 3rd of October. Meanwhile, Karan Johar had earlier released a statement saying that he does not know Kshitij Prasad personally and he had been hired in Dharmatic Production on a contractual basis for a project which eventually did not materialize. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:18Published
Adhyayan Suman and Darshan Kumaar Speak On Aashram [Video]

Adhyayan Suman and Darshan Kumaar Speak On Aashram

Actors Adhayayan Suman and Darshan Kumaar shed light on their experiences while shooting Aashram. Adhyayan also talks about the time he was misconstrued when he talked about a bitter relationship he had with an actress. He spoke on nepotism and asked why Karan Johar and Yash Raj Films don't cast him in any film.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 24:42Published
Daily Punch - Kriti Sanon to join Hrithik Roshan in Krrish 4, Khaali Peeli to release on Zee5 [Video]

Daily Punch - Kriti Sanon to join Hrithik Roshan in Krrish 4, Khaali Peeli to release on Zee5

Kangana Ranaut says that Karan Johar's Padma Shri honor should be revoked after his recent film Gunjan Saxena drew flak for ‘undue negative portrayal’ of the Indian Air Force. And good news for Krrish franchise fans - reports suggest that Kriti Sanon might be one of the leads in Hrithik Roshan's superhero film. The hunt for the second leading lady is still on.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:18Published

Indian Premier League Indian Premier League Twenty20 cricket league in India

8 arrested over IPL betting in Indore [Video]

8 arrested over IPL betting in Indore

Indore Police have busted an IPL betting racket and arrested 8 people in this connection. Police have recovered eight mobile phones, a TV set and Rs 8,000-10,000 cash. Cops have also recovered betting records of Rs 3,00,000. Yesterday, police had arrested six people in Rajendra Nagar in connection of IPL betting.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:37Published
IPL 2020: Top two leading teams DC and MI all set for face off in Abu Dhabi [Video]

IPL 2020: Top two leading teams DC and MI all set for face off in Abu Dhabi

Delhi Capitals (DC) is all set to face Mumbai Indians (MI) on October 11 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. DC team players left their hotel from the UAE city. DC is on 1st place and MI is on 2nd in the IPL table.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:35Published
IPL 2020: 'Got confused of long boundaries, pace of the wicket': CSK Coach Stephen Fleming [Video]

IPL 2020: 'Got confused of long boundaries, pace of the wicket': CSK Coach Stephen Fleming

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming on October 11 said that team got confused of the long boundaries including pace of the wicket. "Today we got confused of the long boundaries and the pace of the wicket and try to find out the right technique," said Fleming when asked that what went wrong with the bowling side at the end. Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:57Published

Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Indian international cricketer

Indian Air Force Day 2020: Virat Kohli pays tribute to nation's heroes

 Virat Kohli, the Indian cricket team and Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper, tweeted his tribute to the nation's heroes on the occasion of Indian Air Force Day..
DNA
IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals to lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore [Video]

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals to lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore

Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals (DC) to face on Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday. Delhi Capitals team players left the hotel. The 19th IPL match of 2020 will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Delhi Capitals is on 2nd place and RCB is on 3rd in the table of IPL.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:40Published
RCB vs RR, DC vs KKR Review MI vs SRH, KXIP vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20 [Video]

RCB vs RR, DC vs KKR Review MI vs SRH, KXIP vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20

Royal Challengers Bangalore scripted an easy win over Rajasthan Royals in the first match on Saturday. Yuzvendra Chahal was the star with the ball as his three wicket haul restricted the Royals to a below par total. Devdutt Padikkal scored another half century while skipper Virat Kohli found form as he stayed unbeaten on 72 to see his team through. The second match of the day at Sharjah was another run fest as Delhi Capitals scored 228 runs after batting first. Skipper Shreyas scored an unbeaten 88 but KKR came very close in the chase but Anrich Nortje picked up 3 wickets and bowled a superb 19th over to win the match for his team. Today MI take on SRH at Sharjah while CSK look to turn their campaign around against KXIP in the second match of the day. Hindustan Times' Arnab Sen and Rasesh Mandani review Saturday's clashes and will build up to the two big matches later in the day.Hindustan Times Battleground T20 is also available as a podcast on www.htsmartcast.com. Click the link below to enjoy the IPL season aurally, now! https://www.htsmartcast.com/episodes-listing/sports/hindustan-times-battleground-t20-5004895/

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 16:01Published

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Drug Probe: Kshitij Prasad claims 'NCB forced me to implicate Karan Johar' | Oneindia News [Video]

Drug Probe: Kshitij Prasad claims 'NCB forced me to implicate Karan Johar' | Oneindia News

As the allegation and claims fly thick and strong in the drug probe being conducted by Narcotics Control Bureau linked to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Film executive Kshitij Prasad, who was..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:19Published
Kangana Ranaut reacts to Anushka Sharma- Sunil Gavaskar controversy [Video]

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Anushka Sharma- Sunil Gavaskar controversy

Actress Kangana Ranaut has lend her support to Anushka Sharma after the Sunil Gavaskar controversy, but accused her of ‘selective feminism’

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:52Published
Anushka hits back at Gavaskar: Your message is distasteful [Video]

Anushka hits back at Gavaskar: Your message is distasteful

Actress Anushka Sharma on Friday hit back at legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar for his comment against her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, during the Thursday IPL match between Royal Challengers..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:52Published