Viral This Week: Anushka Sharma Lashes Out At Sunil Gavaskar, Karan Johar Issues Statement

Kshitij Prasad, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with the drug probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case has made a big allegation. Reports suggest the producer told a court that he was forced by the NCB to implicate Karan Johar. Prasad told c Mumbai court that the NCB had harassed and blackmailed him into giving a statement and said he was subjected to third degree and ill treatment by the agency. The producer further alleged that NCB had picked up two of his friends who were also forced to make statement against him. He His lawyer also alleged that his statement was not recorded as per his narration and language. The producer has been remanded to custody till 3rd of October. Meanwhile, Karan Johar had earlier released a statement saying that he does not know Kshitij Prasad personally and he had been hired in Dharmatic Production on a contractual basis for a project which eventually did not materialize. Watch the full video for all the details.
Actors Adhayayan Suman and Darshan Kumaar shed light on their experiences while shooting Aashram. Adhyayan also talks about the time he was misconstrued when he talked about a bitter relationship he had with an actress. He spoke on nepotism and asked why Karan Johar and Yash Raj Films don't cast him in any film.
Kangana Ranaut says that Karan Johar's Padma Shri honor should be revoked after his recent film Gunjan Saxena drew flak for ‘undue negative portrayal’ of the Indian Air Force. And good news for Krrish franchise fans - reports suggest that Kriti Sanon might be one of the leads in Hrithik Roshan's superhero film. The hunt for the second leading lady is still on.
Indore Police have busted an IPL betting racket and arrested 8 people in this connection. Police have recovered eight mobile phones, a TV set and Rs 8,000-10,000 cash. Cops have also recovered betting records of Rs 3,00,000. Yesterday, police had arrested six people in Rajendra Nagar in connection of IPL betting.
Delhi Capitals (DC) is all set to face Mumbai Indians (MI) on October 11 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. DC team players left their hotel from the UAE city. DC is on 1st place and MI is on 2nd in the IPL table.
Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming on October 11 said that team got confused of the long boundaries including pace of the wicket. "Today we got confused of the long boundaries and the pace of the wicket and try to find out the right technique," said Fleming when asked that what went wrong with the bowling side at the end. Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs.
Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals (DC) to face on Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday. Delhi Capitals team players left the hotel. The 19th IPL match of 2020 will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Delhi Capitals is on 2nd place and RCB is on 3rd in the table of IPL.
Royal Challengers Bangalore scripted an easy win over Rajasthan Royals in the first match on Saturday. Yuzvendra Chahal was the star with the ball as his three wicket haul restricted the Royals to a below par total. Devdutt Padikkal scored another half century while skipper Virat Kohli found form as he stayed unbeaten on 72 to see his team through. The second match of the day at Sharjah was another run fest as Delhi Capitals scored 228 runs after batting first. Skipper Shreyas scored an unbeaten 88 but KKR came very close in the chase but Anrich Nortje picked up 3 wickets and bowled a superb 19th over to win the match for his team. Today MI take on SRH at Sharjah while CSK look to turn their campaign around against KXIP in the second match of the day. Hindustan Times' Arnab Sen and Rasesh Mandani review Saturday's clashes and will build up to the two big matches later in the day.Hindustan Times Battleground T20 is also available as a podcast on www.htsmartcast.com. Click the link below to enjoy the IPL season aurally, now! https://www.htsmartcast.com/episodes-listing/sports/hindustan-times-battleground-t20-5004895/
