Ex-Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey joins JD(U)

Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar here on Saturday, lending credence to speculations that the IPS officer's sudden move of taking VRS was propelled by the intention to join politics. Pandey, who stepped down as the state police chief less than a week ago, however, insisted that he had walked down to the state headquarters of the JD(U), headed by thw Chief Minister, to "thank" Kumar for the trust reposed in him by the latter. "I discussed nothing political with the Chief Minister. I have worked with him for long and, after retirement, I just wanted to thank him for his support. If and when I decide to join any political party, I will make it known to all, Pandey said.
Former DGP of Bihar Gupteshwar Pandey on September 26 met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and reiterated his decision on contesting election in Bihar. "I came here to meet CM Nitish Kumar and to thank him as he gave me absolute freedom to serve my duties as DGP. I have yet not taken any decision on contesting polls," said Pandey on being asked about him joining a political party.
