Ex-Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey joins JD(U)

Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey joined the JD(U) on September 27 at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's residence in Patna on September 27.

Pandey recently took VRS from the services of DGP of Bihar.

Gupteshwar Pandey said, "This is his affection; he himself called me at his residence and made me join the party.

This is a moment of happiness for me.

He is our leader, whatever he will direct, will do the same."