Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Opposition against Farm Bills only for political gains, says Bhilwara farmers

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:54s - Published
Opposition against Farm Bills only for political gains, says Bhilwara farmers

Opposition against Farm Bills only for political gains, says Bhilwara farmers

Farmers of Rajasthan's Bhilwara took a sigh of relief after the Farm Bills were passed by the Parliament.

They hailed the bills in one voice and supported them with open arms. Bhilwara farmers also lambasted at the opposition parties, which are protesting against the bills.

The farmers asserted that now they can sell their produce in different states, and get satisfactory amount of their produce.

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 have been cleared by Parliament.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

United States farm bill United States farm bill Primary agricultural and food policy tool of the federal government

Farm Bills like slow poison, says Congress; dares BJP allies to oppose Centre

 The two Congress leaders also urged the President not to grant his assent to the Bills as farmers are on the roads against them. Selja and Jakhar said NDA allies..
IndiaTimes

BJP to hold 15-day awareness campaign in seven states over Farm Bills from Sep 25

 On behalf of the party, the workers have been told to run a door-to-door connectivity scheme in every village, to organize a public meeting in every village and..
DNA
Farm Bills will free farmers from shackles of APMC, assures NS Tomar [Video]

Farm Bills will free farmers from shackles of APMC, assures NS Tomar

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar spoke to ANI clarifying the apprehensions around new agriculture reforms. While speaking to ANI Editor, Smita Prakash, NS Tomar assured freedom to farmers from shackles of APMC (Agricultural Produce Market Committee). He further said, "Farm Bills will free farmers from shackles of APMC and will give them price guarantee at time of sowing. I'd like to tell famers, let these be implemented, it'll definitely bring a change in your lives." "APMC mandis will be free from tax. Farmers will have the freedom to choose where they want to sell," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 04:43Published

Bhilwara Bhilwara City in Rajasthan, India

Section 144 imposed in 11 districts as COVID cases surge in Rajasthan [Video]

Section 144 imposed in 11 districts as COVID cases surge in Rajasthan

In wake of rising COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in 11 districts. These 11 districts include Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Udaipur, Sikar, Pali and Nagaur. Section 144 was imposed to curtail the spread of the virus. Section 144 prohibits gathering of four or more people

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:32Published
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan inaugurates 2 medical colleges in Rajasthan [Video]

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan inaugurates 2 medical colleges in Rajasthan

Union Health Minister, Harsh Vardhan digitally inaugurated two medical colleges at Bharatpur and Bhilwara cities of Rajasthan. Harsh Vardhan also inaugurated superspeciality blocks in Government Medical Colleges at Udaipur, Bikaner and Kota during the event. Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, also attended the event via video conference.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:04Published

Rajasthan Rajasthan State in Northern India

Rajasthan govt meets protestors in Dungarpur witnessing violence over teachers' recruitment [Video]

Rajasthan govt meets protestors in Dungarpur witnessing violence over teachers' recruitment

Rajasthan Minister Arjun Singh Bamaniya, MLA Dayaram Parmar and other leaders held a meeting with protesters who are demanding recruitment of reserved category candidates on vacant unreserved positions for teachers from 2018. "It has been decided that peace will be restored. The highway will be cleared today. A delegation of administration and people's representatives met the protesters. They have been given the responsibility to maintain peace in their respective panchayats," Congress MLA Dayaram Parmar. "Committee decided to maintain peace in the entire area. In the meeting it was decided that no unrest should take place here. As far as the recruitment process is concerned, matter is in court. Court will look into it, everyone has agreed to it," said Rajasthan Minister Arjun Singh Bamaniya. For the last 2 weeks, protesters have blocked National Highway 08, over their demands. Two people reported dead during the protest.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:18Published
Rajasthan govt running on 'auto pilot' mode: Rajyavardhan Rathore on Dungarpur violence [Video]

Rajasthan govt running on 'auto pilot' mode: Rajyavardhan Rathore on Dungarpur violence

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Member of Parliament (MP), slammed Congress government in Rajasthan over Dungarpur violence. He said Rajasthan government is running on auto pilot mode. "The situation is worsening in Rajasthan's Dungarpur from last 2 weeks. I urged Rajasthan's government to reaches out to the unemployed youth and fulfil their promises," Rajyavardhan Rathore added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:37Published

Parliament Parliament Legislative body of government

Jordan King dissolves Parliament paving way for November election

 Amman [Jordan], September 28 (ANI): Jordan King Abdullah II on Sunday dissolved the Parliament paving the way for the elections in November. As per Jordan's..
WorldNews

New agriculture laws will enslave farmers: Rahul Gandhi

 Attacking the Centre over the agriculture sector reform Bills passed by the Parliament, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that these would "enslave our..
IndiaTimes

'Kicked' chair when Centre decided to bring farm bills in Parliament: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

 Days after resigning from the Union cabinet, Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday said she “kicked” her chair as she felt it was a “shame” to..
IndiaTimes

Related news from verified sources

With President Ram Nath Kovind's signature, three farm bills become laws

President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday signed the three agricultural bills, thereby...
DNA - Published

2 crucial farm bills passed in Rajya Sabha amid ruckus by Opposition MPs

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes


Bharat Bandh: UP, Delhi put on high alert ahead of farmers' nationwide protests against farm bills

A high alert has been sounded in western Uttar Pradesh and Delhi for today, i.e. September 25, in...
DNA - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Farmers were always free to sell produce anywhere: Chhattisgarh CM [Video]

Farmers were always free to sell produce anywhere: Chhattisgarh CM

The Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel urged President Ram Nath Kovind to not to sign the farm Bills, calling them "unconstitutional". "Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Cabinet colleagues..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:19Published
Watch: Shiv Sena MP clarifies on surprise meet with ex-ally BJP's Fadnavis [Video]

Watch: Shiv Sena MP clarifies on surprise meet with ex-ally BJP's Fadnavis

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut clarified on his meeting with former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The two had met on September 26 at a hotel in Mumbai. The development had set off..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:06Published
Farm Bills: Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee continues 'rail roko' protest [Video]

Farm Bills: Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee continues 'rail roko' protest

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee continued their 'rail roko' agitation in Amritsar, in protest against the new farm bills passed in Parliament. They staged their protest at Devidaspura village by..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:01Published