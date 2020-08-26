Opposition against Farm Bills only for political gains, says Bhilwara farmers

Farmers of Rajasthan's Bhilwara took a sigh of relief after the Farm Bills were passed by the Parliament.
They hailed the bills in one voice and supported them with open arms. Bhilwara farmers also lambasted at the opposition parties, which are protesting against the bills.
The farmers asserted that now they can sell their produce in different states, and get satisfactory amount of their produce.
The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 have been cleared by Parliament.
Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar spoke to ANI clarifying the apprehensions around new agriculture reforms. While speaking to ANI Editor, Smita Prakash, NS Tomar assured freedom to farmers from shackles of APMC (Agricultural Produce Market Committee). He further said, "Farm Bills will free farmers from shackles of APMC and will give them price guarantee at time of sowing. I'd like to tell famers, let these be implemented, it'll definitely bring a change in your lives." "APMC mandis will be free from tax. Farmers will have the freedom to choose where they want to sell," he added.
In wake of rising COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in 11 districts. These 11 districts include Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Udaipur, Sikar, Pali and Nagaur. Section 144 was imposed to curtail the spread of the virus. Section 144 prohibits gathering of four or more people
Union Health Minister, Harsh Vardhan digitally inaugurated two medical colleges at Bharatpur and Bhilwara cities of Rajasthan. Harsh Vardhan also inaugurated superspeciality blocks in Government Medical Colleges at Udaipur, Bikaner and Kota during the event. Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, also attended the event via video conference.
Rajasthan Minister Arjun Singh Bamaniya, MLA Dayaram Parmar and other leaders held a meeting with protesters who are demanding recruitment of reserved category candidates on vacant unreserved positions for teachers from 2018. "It has been decided that peace will be restored. The highway will be cleared today. A delegation of administration and people's representatives met the protesters. They have been given the responsibility to maintain peace in their respective panchayats," Congress MLA Dayaram Parmar. "Committee decided to maintain peace in the entire area. In the meeting it was decided that no unrest should take place here. As far as the recruitment process is concerned, matter is in court. Court will look into it, everyone has agreed to it," said Rajasthan Minister Arjun Singh Bamaniya. For the last 2 weeks, protesters have blocked National Highway 08, over their demands. Two people reported dead during the protest.
Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Member of Parliament (MP), slammed Congress government in Rajasthan over Dungarpur violence. He said Rajasthan government is running on auto pilot mode. "The situation is worsening in Rajasthan's Dungarpur from last 2 weeks. I urged Rajasthan's government to reaches out to the unemployed youth and fulfil their promises," Rajyavardhan Rathore added.
The Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel urged President Ram Nath Kovind to not to sign the farm Bills, calling them "unconstitutional". "Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Cabinet colleagues..