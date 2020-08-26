Opposition against Farm Bills only for political gains, says Bhilwara farmers

Global  
 

Farmers of Rajasthan's Bhilwara took a sigh of relief after the Farm Bills were passed by the Parliament.

They hailed the bills in one voice and supported them with open arms. Bhilwara farmers also lambasted at the opposition parties, which are protesting against the bills.

The farmers asserted that now they can sell their produce in different states, and get satisfactory amount of their produce.

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 have been cleared by Parliament.


 The two Congress leaders also urged the President not to grant his assent to the Bills as farmers are on the roads against them. Selja and Jakhar said NDA allies..
 On behalf of the party, the workers have been told to run a door-to-door connectivity scheme in every village, to organize a public meeting in every village and..
Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar spoke to ANI clarifying the apprehensions around new agriculture reforms. While speaking to ANI Editor, Smita Prakash, NS Tomar assured freedom to farmers from shackles of APMC (Agricultural Produce Market Committee). He further said, "Farm Bills will free farmers from shackles of APMC and will give them price guarantee at time of sowing. I'd like to tell famers, let these be implemented, it'll definitely bring a change in your lives." "APMC mandis will be free from tax. Farmers will have the freedom to choose where they want to sell," he added.

Section 144 imposed in 11 districts as COVID cases surge in Rajasthan

In wake of rising COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in 11 districts. These 11 districts include Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Udaipur, Sikar, Pali and Nagaur. Section 144 was imposed to curtail the spread of the virus. Section 144 prohibits gathering of four or more people

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan inaugurates 2 medical colleges in Rajasthan

Union Health Minister, Harsh Vardhan digitally inaugurated two medical colleges at Bharatpur and Bhilwara cities of Rajasthan. Harsh Vardhan also inaugurated superspeciality blocks in Government Medical Colleges at Udaipur, Bikaner and Kota during the event. Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, also attended the event via video conference.

 Former Union minister Jaswant Singh was cremated at his farm house in Rajasthan's Jodhpur on Sunday evening. The former Union minister had passed away in New..
 he study has also found that infected cases from Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh played less role in spreading the disease outside their communities...
Para-cycling rally reaches Jaipur, to culminate in Delhi's Raj Ghat on Oct 02

A para-cycling rally organised by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has reached Rajasthan's Jaipur on September 26. The para-cycling rally started from Gujarat's Sabarmati Ashram on September 17. It will culminate at Raj Ghat in Delhi on October 02 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. Around 24 members are participating in para-cycling rally including 6 women. Speaking to ANI, a CRPF commandant said, "The para-cycling rally started from Sabarmati Ashram on September 17 and will culminate at Raj Ghat in Delhi on October 02."

 Attacking the Centre over the agriculture sector reform Bills passed by the Parliament, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that these would "enslave our..
 Days after resigning from the Union cabinet, Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday said she "kicked" her chair as she felt it was a "shame" to..
Several farmers of Hisar welcome agriculture reform bills

Several farmers of Hisar, welcomed the new agriculture reform bills passed in the Parliament. Farmers believe bill will be beneficial. So far, Rajya Sabha has passed two of the three agriculture reform bills.

Meerut farmers laud new farm bills

New agriculture reform bills received support from several farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. Appreciating the bill, farmers said the bills will be beneficial and this should have come earlier. Farm..

Agri reform bills: SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia joins nation-wide protest

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), General Secretary, Bikram Singh Majithia participated in the nation-wide 'Bharat Bandh' protest in Amritsar against new farm bills. "If there is any misunderstanding between..

Farmers protest with human skull, Delhi-Noida road blocked l Latest updates

Farmers intensified their protests across the country on Friday. Several roads were blocked by the protesting farmers. Farmers in Uttar Pradesh occupied the streets and several political parties joined..

