Opposition against Farm Bills only for political gains, says Bhilwara farmers

Farmers of Rajasthan's Bhilwara took a sigh of relief after the Farm Bills were passed by the Parliament.
They hailed the bills in one voice and supported them with open arms. Bhilwara farmers also lambasted at the opposition parties, which are protesting against the bills.
The farmers asserted that now they can sell their produce in different states, and get satisfactory amount of their produce.
The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 have been cleared by Parliament.
Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar spoke to ANI clarifying the apprehensions around new agriculture reforms. While speaking to ANI Editor, Smita Prakash, NS Tomar assured freedom to farmers from shackles of APMC (Agricultural Produce Market Committee). He further said, "Farm Bills will free farmers from shackles of APMC and will give them price guarantee at time of sowing. I'd like to tell famers, let these be implemented, it'll definitely bring a change in your lives." "APMC mandis will be free from tax. Farmers will have the freedom to choose where they want to sell," he added.
