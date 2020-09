Coronavirus Cases Rise in Wisconsin Video Credit: WISN - Duration: 05:44s - Published 2 days ago Coronavirus Cases Rise in Wisconsin Dr. John Raymond, President and CEO of the Medical College of Wisconsin, discusses why Wisconsin is seeing a surge in Coronavirus Cases. 0

ADRIENNE: WELCOME BACK TO UPFRONT. GOVERNOR EVERS' MASK MANDATE WAS ORIGINALLY SET TO EXPIRE TOMORROW. BUT THE GOVERNOR DECLARED A NEW PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY EXTENDING THE MASK MANDATE TO NOVEMBER 21. HE CITED RISING CASES, SPECIFICALLY ON COLLEGE CAMPUSES. REPUBLICANS RESPONDED RIGHT AWAY. SENATE MAJORITY LEADER SCOTT FITZGERALD SAYING THE NEW MASK MANDATE IS "NOT WORTH THE PAPER IT'S PRINTED ON, AND ALMOST ASSUREDLY HEADED FOR LITIGATION" ASSEMBLY SPEAKER ROBIN VOS CALLED IT "OBVIOUSLY ILLEGAL." TO TALK ABOUT WISCONSIN'S CORONAVIRUS CASES, WE HAVE DR. JOHN RAYMOND WITH US NOW. HE'S THE PRESIDENT & CEO OF THE MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN. WE ALWAYS REALLY APPRECIATE WHEN YOU CAN COME ON THE SHOW. I THINK WHAT WE SHOULD START WITH IS THAT MASK MANDATE. WE HAVE A LOT OF POLITICIANS ON THIS PROGRAM. WE HEAR THE POLITICAL SIDES OF THE MASKS. I WANT TO HEAR THE MEDICAL SIDE. ARE WE SEEING ANY KIND OF PROOF THAT MASKS ARE WORKING? DR. RAYMOND: THANK YOU SO MUCH. THIS IS AN IMPORTANT QUESTION. I WILL TRY TO ANSWER IT FROM PUBLIC HEALTH PERSPECTIVE. THERE ARE THREE RELEVANT FACTORS THAT WE NEED TO CONSIDER. COVID-19 CASES ARE SURGING THROUGHOUT THE ENTIRE STATE. IT IS VERY IMPORTANT TO NOTE. THERE IS VERY OVERWHELMING EVIDENCE THAT MASKS MITIGATE THE TRANSFERENCE OF COVID-19. THEY PROTECT THE WEARER AND THOSE AROUND THEM. WE KNOW THAT MASK MANDATE INCREASE THE PERCENTAGE OF PEOPLE WHO WEAR MASKS. THE PUBLIC HEALTH PERSPECTIVE, ANYTHING WE CAN DO TO INCREASE MASK USAGE SHOULD HELP SPREAD COVID-19 SHOULD HELP PREVENT THE SPREAD OF COVID-19. ADRIENNE: WE STILL HAVE CASES GOING UP. WHY DO YOU THINK THAT IS? DR. RAYMOND: WE ARE SURGING, WE HAVE BEEN IDENTIFIED AS A STATE THAT IS HAVING PROBLEMS WITH COVID-19. WE ARE SURGING IN TERMS OF NEW CASES AND HOSPITALIZATIONS. THIS HAS BEEN A TREND THAT HAS OCCURRED OVER THE LAST TWO TO THREE WEEKS. THOSE HAVE REACHED ALL-TIME HIGHS. MOST OF THE NEW CASES ARE IN YOUNG ADULTS, AGES 18-24. THIS BECAME APPARENT TO US AROUND LABOR DAY. THERE MIGHT BE AN ELEMENT OF RELAXED SOCIAL DISTANCING THAT ALWAYS HAPPENS AROUND HOLIDAY. STUDENTS RETURNING TO COLLEGE ARE DRIVING MUCH OF THE SURGE. IT IS NOT HAPPENING JUST IN COLLEGES -- IN COUNTIES THAT HAVE COLLEGES. 42 OF THE COUNTIES SHOWED AN ACCELERATION TO THE PANDEMIC. IN ADDITION TO THE RETURN OF STUDENTS, I BELIEVE THAT MASK AND LOCKDOWN FATIGUE ARE CONTRIBUTING TO THE PROBLEM. AS WELL AS PERSISTENT SKEPTICISM ABOUT THE SPREAD OF MASKS TO MITIGATE THE SPREAD OF COVID-19. ADRIENNE: WISCONSIN IS RANKED FOURTH FOR OVERALL CASE NUMBERS IN THE PAST SEVERAL DAYS. I KNOW WE KEEP GOING BACK TO THIS CAMPUS QUESTION OF COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES. OTHER STATES HAVE COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES, TOO. WHY ARE WE DOING SO POORLY RIGHT NOW? DR. RAYMOND: I DON'T THINK THAT THERE IS A GOOD ANSWER TO THAT. WE KNOW FROM A RECENT STUDY THAT VOLUNTARY MASK WEARING AND SOCIAL DISTANCING AND WISCONSIN, WE HAVE NOT BEEN PARTICULARLY GOOD AT THAT COMPARED TO OTHER STATES. THEY EXAMINED PEOPLE IN MAY AND JUNE AND ONLY 41% OF THE PEOPLE EVEN HAD MASKS ON. THERE MAY BE A HIGH LEVEL OF SKEPTICISM ABOUT THE UTILITY OF WEARING MASKS. ADRIENNE: THERE ARE SO MANY NUMBERS WHEN WE LOOK AT THE DATA HERE. YOU HAVE POSITIVE TESTS, NEGATIVE TESTS, HOSPITALIZATIONS, WHICH NUMBER DO YOU SPECIFICALLY THINK WE SHOULD LOOK AT TO SEE IF WE ARE DOING BETTER? DR. RAYMOND: THAT IS SUCH AN IMPORTANT QUESTION. THERE IS NO SINGLE INDICATOR THAT SAYS HOW WE ARE DOING WITH THE PANDEMIC. WE NEED A NUMBER OF DIFFERENT METRICS TO ASSESS THE OVERALL PICTURE. SO WE CAN UNDERSTAND WHERE WE STAND WITH THE PANDEMIC. THE MOST IMPORTANT EARLY INDICATORS THAT YOU HAVE ALREADY MENTIONED ARE THE NUMBERS OF NEW CASES, THE POSITIVITY RATE. THE PERCENTAGE OF TESTS ADMINISTERED THEY COME BACK POSITIVE. AND THE REPRODUCTIVE NUMBER. THE MEASURE OF CONTAGIOUSNESS AT A GIVEN NUMBER OF TIME. A FEW WEEKS DOWN THE ROAD, OVERALL BED CAPACITY, AND INTERMEDIATE LAGGING INDICATORS. THOSE HAVE BEEN RELATIVELY STABLE FOR THE LAST FEW MONTHS AND WISCONSIN. WE NOW FOR THE FIRST TIME IN A FEW MONTHS, OUR HOSPITALIZATIONS HAVE GONE UP. IT IS IMPORTANT FOR US TO MONITOR THE DEATHS OVER THE NEXT FEW WEEKS TO COME. ADRIENNE: THANK YOU FOR JOINING US.