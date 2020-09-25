Man arrested in Sergeant Matt Ratana murder inquiry

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick has paid tribute to police officer Matt Ratana, describing him as a "larger than life" character and an "extraordinary person".
Mr Dick, Home Secretary Priti Patel and London Mayor Sadiq Khan laid wreaths to honour the police officers who have lost thier lives on National Police Memorial Day.
Tributes have poured in for Metropolitan Police Sergeant Matiu Ratanafollowing his death after a 23-year-old gunman opened fire at Croydon CustodyCentre in south London in the early hours of Friday. Investigations arecontinuing into how the suspect, who had been detained for possession ofammunition and possession of class B drugs, was able to access the weapon. SgtRatana, known as Matt to family and friends, thought working in the custodysuite was his “safest option” as he neared the end of his lengthy policecareer, friend Neil Donohue said.
A Metropolitan Police officer shot dead inside a south London custody suite bya handcuffed suspect armed with a revolver has been named as 54-year-oldSergeant Matiu Ratana. Known as Matt to his family and friends, Sgt Ratana,who was originally from New Zealand, joined the force in 1991. He died inhospital after the 23-year-old gunman opened fire at Croydon Custody Centre insouth London in the early hours of Friday. The suspect, who had been arrestedfor possession of Class B drugs with intent to supply and possession ofammunition, also shot himself during the incident at about 2.15am and is in acritical but stable condition in hospital. No police firearms were fired andthe case is not being treated as terror-related.
A Metropolitan Police officer who was shot dead at a south London custodysuite was a “long-serving sergeant”, Met Commissioner Cressida Dick has said.The victim died in hospital after the gunman, who was being detained, openedfire at Croydon custody centre in south London during the early hours ofFriday.
Tributes have been paid to the "friendly, capable, lovely" police sergeant shot dead in a custody suite in Croydon, south London.