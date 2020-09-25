Global  
 

Man arrested in Sergeant Matt Ratana murder inquiry

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:09s - Published
A man has been arrested in connection with the investigation into the murderof a Metropolitan Police sergeant, as tributes were paid to the'extraordinary' officer.

Sergeant Matt Ratana was shot by a handcuffed suspectin the early hours of Friday at a custody suite in Croydon.


Cressida Dick pays tribute to ‘extraordinary’ Matt Ratana [Video]

Cressida Dick pays tribute to ‘extraordinary’ Matt Ratana

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick has paid tribute to police officer Matt Ratana, describing him as a "larger than life" character and an "extraordinary person". Mr Dick, Home Secretary Priti Patel and London Mayor Sadiq Khan laid wreaths to honour the police officers who have lost thier lives on National Police Memorial Day. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:39Published
Floral tributes to killed police sergeant in Croydon [Video]

Floral tributes to killed police sergeant in Croydon

Tributes have poured in for Metropolitan Police Sergeant Matiu Ratanafollowing his death after a 23-year-old gunman opened fire at Croydon CustodyCentre in south London in the early hours of Friday. Investigations arecontinuing into how the suspect, who had been detained for possession ofammunition and possession of class B drugs, was able to access the weapon. SgtRatana, known as Matt to family and friends, thought working in the custodysuite was his “safest option” as he neared the end of his lengthy policecareer, friend Neil Donohue said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published
Murdered Met officer shot at police station is named [Video]

Murdered Met officer shot at police station is named

A Metropolitan Police officer shot dead inside a south London custody suite bya handcuffed suspect armed with a revolver has been named as 54-year-oldSergeant Matiu Ratana. Known as Matt to his family and friends, Sgt Ratana,who was originally from New Zealand, joined the force in 1991. He died inhospital after the 23-year-old gunman opened fire at Croydon Custody Centre insouth London in the early hours of Friday. The suspect, who had been arrestedfor possession of Class B drugs with intent to supply and possession ofammunition, also shot himself during the incident at about 2.15am and is in acritical but stable condition in hospital. No police firearms were fired andthe case is not being treated as terror-related.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:45Published
Cressida Dick: Police are mourning a great loss [Video]

Cressida Dick: Police are mourning a great loss

A Metropolitan Police officer who was shot dead at a south London custodysuite was a “long-serving sergeant”, Met Commissioner Cressida Dick has said.The victim died in hospital after the gunman, who was being detained, openedfire at Croydon custody centre in south London during the early hours ofFriday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:01Published

Croydon police shooting: Man arrested on suspicion of supplying firearm

 The man was arrested in Norwich on suspicion of weapons offences in the early hours of Sunday.
BBC News

Kiwi police officer slain in Croydon thought custody role was 'safest option' ahead of retirement

 A police officer shot dead by a handcuffed suspect inside a station had taken the job of custody sergeant because he thought it would be safer, friends have..
New Zealand Herald
Police colleagues remember officer killed in Croydon [Video]

Police colleagues remember officer killed in Croydon

Tributes have been paid to the "friendly, capable, lovely" police sergeant shot dead in a custody suite in Croydon, south London. Report by Czubalam. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:34Published

London police chief names officer shot dead [Video]

London police chief names officer shot dead

London's police chief has identified the officer who was shot dead in the early hours of Friday (September 25) by a man who was being held at a custody center as 54-year-old custody sergeant Matt..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:05Published
Matt Ratana named as killed policeman [Video]

Matt Ratana named as killed policeman

Matt Ratana was a custody sergeant in Croydon

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 07:45Published