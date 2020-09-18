Global  
 

Rugby club falls silent to remember head coach and ‘role model’ Sgt Matt Ratana

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:58s - Published
Members of East Grinstead Rugby Club have paid tribute to Sergeant MattRatana, their head coach who was an “irreplaceable figure” in the communityand a “role model to many”.

Tributes were laid outside the clubhouse and twoperiods of silence – for junior and senior club members – were held on Sundaymorning, in memory of the Met Police officer who was shot by a handcuffedsuspect in a custody suite.

The club flag was flown alongside the New Zealandflag and the All Blacks rugby team flag to honour Sgt Ratana’s Kiwi roots.


