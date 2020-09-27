Bruce: Handball rule is 'nonsense'
Steve Bruce said the new handball rule is 'nonsense', despite his side benefiting from a late decision to earn a penalty and point against Tottenham.
Paul Reeve RT @sdavis60: @ECApaulreeve @westhamunited Even Newcastle (@NUFC) manager Steve Bruce said after benefiting from a handball call today, the… 12 minutes ago
Brad Gibson @ECApaulreeve @westhamunited Even Newcastle (@NUFC) manager Steve Bruce said after benefiting from a handball call… https://t.co/TPrzbgaEax 16 minutes ago
Alec Parzych Even Steve Bruce came out & said that was nonsense! Change the handball rule! 21 minutes ago