Bruce: Handball rule is 'nonsense'

Steve Bruce said the new handball rule is 'nonsense', despite his side benefiting from a late decision to earn a penalty and point against Tottenham.


ECApaulreeve

Paul Reeve RT @sdavis60: @ECApaulreeve @westhamunited Even Newcastle (@NUFC) manager Steve Bruce said after benefiting from a handball call today, the… 12 minutes ago

sdavis60

Brad Gibson @ECApaulreeve @westhamunited Even Newcastle (@NUFC) manager Steve Bruce said after benefiting from a handball call… https://t.co/TPrzbgaEax 16 minutes ago

_Parzzz

Alec Parzych Even Steve Bruce came out & said that was nonsense! Change the handball rule! 21 minutes ago