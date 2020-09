The Mullen Fire burning in Wyoming, just north of Routt County, prompted new mandatory evacuations for those living along the Highway 10 corridor to the Colorado state line.



Related videos from verified sources New mandatory evacuations issued for Cameron Peak Fire in Larimer County



New mandatory evacuations were issued for the Cameron Peak Fire on Friday as crews faced red flag weather warning conditions in western Larimer County. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 00:31 Published 2 days ago Strong Winds Fan Flames Of Bobcat Fire, New Evacuations Ordered



The Bobcat Fire pushed deeper into the Juniper Hills area late Friday afternoon, where an unknown number of homes have burned on the northeast side of the fire. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 02:53 Published 1 week ago Bobcat fire moves toward Antelope Valley, prompting new evacuations



New mandatory evacuations were ordered on Thursday (September 17) as the Bobcat fire barrelled north toward homes in the Antelope Valley. Footage recorded by @lauryn2 shows orange skies in Juniper.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:28 Published 1 week ago