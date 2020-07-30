Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mourinho: 'I make no comment'

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 04:39s - Published
Mourinho: 'I make no comment'

Mourinho: 'I make no comment'

A clearly frustrated Jose Mourinho refused to comment on the controversial late handball decision that gave Newcastle a penalty and equaliser.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Jose: No comment until Bale signs! [Video]

Jose: No comment until Bale signs!

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says he will not talk about Gareth Bale as he still views him as a Real Madrid player until he officially joins Tottenham.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:25Published
Jack Grealish To Be PRICED OUT Of Manchester United Move! Transfer Talk [Video]

Jack Grealish To Be PRICED OUT Of Manchester United Move! Transfer Talk

We start with Leeds United and their chase for Gent forward Jonathan David. The young Canadian has made quite the impression over in Belgium, and could be a Premier League player very soon. Next we..

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 08:41Published