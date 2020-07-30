Mourinho: 'I make no comment'

A clearly frustrated Jose Mourinho refused to comment on the controversial late handball decision that gave Newcastle a penalty and equaliser.



Related videos from verified sources Jose: No comment until Bale signs!



Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says he will not talk about Gareth Bale as he still views him as a Real Madrid player until he officially joins Tottenham. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:25 Published 1 week ago Jack Grealish To Be PRICED OUT Of Manchester United Move! Transfer Talk



We start with Leeds United and their chase for Gent forward Jonathan David. The young Canadian has made quite the impression over in Belgium, and could be a Premier League player very soon. Next we.. Credit: FootballDaily Duration: 08:41 Published on July 30, 2020