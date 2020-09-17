Watch: Shiv Sena MP clarifies on surprise meet with ex-ally BJP's Fadnavis

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut clarified on his meeting with former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The two had met on September 26 at a hotel in Mumbai.

The development had set off speculation in the political circles.

Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party were allies till the Maharashtra Assembly elections last year, when the former's demand for the CM seat led to a break-up.

The Sena then allied with the Indian National Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party after the elections to form the state government.

Raut said that his meeting with Fadnavis was regarding an interview for the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamna'.

He also commented on the Shiromani Akali Dal quitting the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Raut said that an NDA without its oldest allies - Sena and Akalis - was not the true NDA.

Watch the full video for more.