Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch: Shiv Sena MP clarifies on surprise meet with ex-ally BJP's Fadnavis

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:06s - Published
Watch: Shiv Sena MP clarifies on surprise meet with ex-ally BJP's Fadnavis

Watch: Shiv Sena MP clarifies on surprise meet with ex-ally BJP's Fadnavis

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut clarified on his meeting with former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The two had met on September 26 at a hotel in Mumbai.

The development had set off speculation in the political circles.

Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party were allies till the Maharashtra Assembly elections last year, when the former's demand for the CM seat led to a break-up.

The Sena then allied with the Indian National Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party after the elections to form the state government.

Raut said that his meeting with Fadnavis was regarding an interview for the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamna'.

He also commented on the Shiromani Akali Dal quitting the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Raut said that an NDA without its oldest allies - Sena and Akalis - was not the true NDA.

Watch the full video for more.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sanjay Raut Sanjay Raut Indian politician

Sanjay Raut wanted my interview for 'Saamana': Fadnavis [Video]

Sanjay Raut wanted my interview for 'Saamana': Fadnavis

Former chief minister of Maharashtra and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on September 27 clarified speculations revolving around meeting with Shiv Sena's Leader Sanjaya Raut and said that Raut wanted to take his interview for Shiv Sena's newspaper Saamana. "Sanjay Raut wanted to take my interview for Shiv Sena's newspaper Saamana. The meeting was held to discuss the same as I had put certain conditions, I wanted it to be published unedited. No political talks held in meeting," said Fadnavis.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:27Published

There can be ideological differences but we are not enemies: Sanjay Raut after meeting Fadnavis

 Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that he met former Maharashtra chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday to discuss certain issues and..
IndiaTimes

Devendra Fadnavis Devendra Fadnavis Indian politician

No intention of joining hands with Shiv Sena: Devendra Fadnavis

 Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday asserted that the BJP has no intention of joining hands with the Shiv Sena or to bring down the..
IndiaTimes

Shiv Sena Shiv Sena Political party in Maharashtra, India


Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

Farm Bills like slow poison, says Congress; dares BJP allies to oppose Centre

 The two Congress leaders also urged the President not to grant his assent to the Bills as farmers are on the roads against them. Selja and Jakhar said NDA allies..
IndiaTimes
Bihar polls: BJP workers gherao Sushil Modi over candidature of Lakhisarai constituency [Video]

Bihar polls: BJP workers gherao Sushil Modi over candidature of Lakhisarai constituency

The workers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gheraoed Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Sushil Modi, outside the party office in Patna over the candidature of Lakhisarai constituency for the upcoming state assembly elections. BJP workers and supporters pressed for a local candidate of Lakhisarai constituency, "Candidate should be local. Kumari Babita, working with us for last 25 years, should be made the candidate." They demanded cancellation of sitting MLA Vijay Sinha's candidature. Sushil Modi later left with Police's help.The elections in the state will be held in 3 phases on October 28, November 3 and 7, and counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:51Published

National Democratic Alliance National Democratic Alliance Coalition of right wing Indian political parties

Coalition without Shiv Sena, Akali Dal is not NDA: Sanjay Raut [Video]

Coalition without Shiv Sena, Akali Dal is not NDA: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut took jibe over BJP-Akali Dal split and said that "coalition which does not have Shiv Sena and Akali Dal, is not considered as NDA." Raut said, "Coalition which does not have Shiv Sena and Akali Dal, I don't consider it as NDA. Shiv Sena and Akali Dal are strong pillars of NDA. We were left with no option therefore we had to leave NDA, and NOW Akali Dal has also left. NDA has got new companions; I wish them good luck." On his meeting with former Maharashtra Chief Minsiter and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on September 26, Sanjay Raut said that there can be ideological differences but we are not enemies. He said, "I met Devendra Fadnavis yesterday to discuss certain issues. He is a former CM. Also, he's the leader of opposition in Maharashtra and Bihar Polls-in charge of BJP. There can be ideological differences but we are not enemies. CM was aware about our meeting."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:16Published

PM Modi, Rajnath condole demise of former Union Minister Jaswant Singh

 The Prime Minister remembered the role played by Singh, which included his stints as the External Affairs and Finance Minister during the tenure of former Prime..
IndiaTimes

Maharashtra Maharashtra State in Western India


Mumbai Mumbai Megacity in Maharashtra, India

Mumbai: Sanjay Raut meets Devendra Fadnavis privately at luxury hotel, here's what BJP said about secret interview

 Amidst the ongoing political tussle in Maharashtra, BJP leader and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has reportedly conducted a private meeting with Shiv..
DNA
‘Can parcel issues from Mumbai to Bihar’: Shiv Sena mocks BJP ahead of polls [Video]

‘Can parcel issues from Mumbai to Bihar’: Shiv Sena mocks BJP ahead of polls

Sena leader leader Sanjay Raut said if Bihar doesn't have enough issues, Mumbai can parcel some. The Sena leader's jibe comes a day after the Election Commission announced the schedule of Bihar polls. Bihar is slated to go to polls in three phases on October 28, November 3 and 7. "Bihar polls should be fought on issues of development, law and order and good governance. But if these issues have exhausted, issues from Mumbai can be sent as parcel," Raut said. Earlier, the Rajya Sabha MP had alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput's death was being used as a poll issue in Bihar. On Friday, the MP also hinted that Shiv Sena may contest in Bihar Assembly polls. State police departments of Bihar and Maharashtra locked horns over probe into the actor's death. Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey had accused Maharashtra Police of not co-operating. Raut has recently criticised questioning of several Bollywood celebrities by NCB in a drug case related to Sushant Singh's death.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:42Published

Saamana Saamana

'There are ideological differences but we aren't enemies,' says Sanjay Raut on meeting with Devendra Fadnavis

 Raut said that the meeting was fixed to discuss certain issues as he wanted to take Fadnavis' interview for Saamna.
DNA

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Bihar polls: People will re-elect NDA, says Fadnavis [Video]

Bihar polls: People will re-elect NDA, says Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP's Bihar Polls in-charge Devendra Fadnavis on September 25 said that the people of the state have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also in Nitish Kumar..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:26Published
Faceoff over Covid: ‘Bhabhi ji ke Papad’ jibe; war over ‘clanging utensils’ [Video]

Faceoff over Covid: ‘Bhabhi ji ke Papad’ jibe; war over ‘clanging utensils’

A massive faceoff was witnessed between MPs of the opposition and the government over the handling of the Covid pandemic. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut slammed BJP MPs who had questioned Maharashtra..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:38Published
Faceoff over Covid: ‘Bhabhi ji ke Papad’ jibe; war over ‘clanging utensils’ [Video]

Faceoff over Covid: ‘Bhabhi ji ke Papad’ jibe; war over ‘clanging utensils’

A massive faceoff was witnessed between MPs of the opposition and the government over the handling of the Covid pandemic. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut slammed BJP MPs who had questioned Maharashtra..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:26Published