Watch: Shiv Sena MP clarifies on surprise meet with ex-ally BJP's Fadnavis

Former chief minister of Maharashtra and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on September 27 clarified speculations revolving around meeting with Shiv Sena's Leader Sanjaya Raut and said that Raut wanted to take his interview for Shiv Sena's newspaper Saamana. "Sanjay Raut wanted to take my interview for Shiv Sena's newspaper Saamana. The meeting was held to discuss the same as I had put certain conditions, I wanted it to be published unedited. No political talks held in meeting," said Fadnavis.
The workers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gheraoed Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Sushil Modi, outside the party office in Patna over the candidature of Lakhisarai constituency for the upcoming state assembly elections. BJP workers and supporters pressed for a local candidate of Lakhisarai constituency, "Candidate should be local. Kumari Babita, working with us for last 25 years, should be made the candidate." They demanded cancellation of sitting MLA Vijay Sinha's candidature. Sushil Modi later left with Police's help.The elections in the state will be held in 3 phases on October 28, November 3 and 7, and counting of votes will take place on November 10.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut took jibe over BJP-Akali Dal split and said that "coalition which does not have Shiv Sena and Akali Dal, is not considered as NDA." Raut said, "Coalition which does not have Shiv Sena and Akali Dal, I don't consider it as NDA. Shiv Sena and Akali Dal are strong pillars of NDA. We were left with no option therefore we had to leave NDA, and NOW Akali Dal has also left. NDA has got new companions; I wish them good luck." On his meeting with former Maharashtra Chief Minsiter and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on September 26, Sanjay Raut said that there can be ideological differences but we are not enemies. He said, "I met Devendra Fadnavis yesterday to discuss certain issues. He is a former CM. Also, he's the leader of opposition in Maharashtra and Bihar Polls-in charge of BJP. There can be ideological differences but we are not enemies. CM was aware about our meeting."
Sena leader leader Sanjay Raut said if Bihar doesn't have enough issues, Mumbai can parcel some. The Sena leader's jibe comes a day after the Election Commission announced the schedule of Bihar polls. Bihar is slated to go to polls in three phases on October 28, November 3 and 7. "Bihar polls should be fought on issues of development, law and order and good governance. But if these issues have exhausted, issues from Mumbai can be sent as parcel," Raut said. Earlier, the Rajya Sabha MP had alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput's death was being used as a poll issue in Bihar. On Friday, the MP also hinted that Shiv Sena may contest in Bihar Assembly polls. State police departments of Bihar and Maharashtra locked horns over probe into the actor's death. Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey had accused Maharashtra Police of not co-operating. Raut has recently criticised questioning of several Bollywood celebrities by NCB in a drug case related to Sushant Singh's death.
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP's Bihar Polls in-charge Devendra Fadnavis on September 25 said that the people of the state have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also in Nitish Kumar..